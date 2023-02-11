Today’s Headlines: Tinubu’s Presidential Bid Divine Project – Issac, Group Calls For Emefiele Sack

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Tinubu’s Presidential Bid Divine Project -Issac

Photo Credit: Punch papers

The National Vice Chairman, South-West region, of the All Progressives Congress, Mr Issac Kekemeke, has described the presidential aspiration of the presidential candidate of the party, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, as a divine project which no one could stop or truncate.

Kekemeke said people with deep thought would understand and see the hand of God in the Tinubu project.

Photo Credit: Google

Group Calls For Emefiele Sack

Photo Credit: Nigerian Tribune

A Human Rights Organization, Incorporated Trustees of Active Success & Empowerment Initiative (ASEI) has called for the sacking of the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, (CBN) Godwin Emefiele and the Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited, Mele Kyari, for causing untold hardship on Nigerians.

The group in a statement issued by the National President of the Organization, Sir Adewumi Babalola, and signed by Helen Akinmboni, described the policy of the CBN under Emefiele watch as anti-people.

CBN Not Shutting Deposit Banks – Director

Photo Credit: Punch papers

The Central Bank of Nigeria has debunked the alleged threat to shut down some deposit banks over naira scarcity.

The apex bank’s Director, Corporate Communications, Osita Nwanisobi, in a statement, stated that there was no such plan, noting that the claims were illogical and did not comply with the workings of the Nigerian banking system.

15 Injured As Thugs Attack Residence Of Osun Lawmaker

Photo Credit: Premium Times

Fifteen persons were reportedly injured on Friday when suspected political thugs attacked the residence of the member of the House of Representatives for Obokun/Oriade constituency of Osun State, Wole Oke.

The residence of the lawmaker is in the Government Reserved Area of Osogbo, the capital of Osun State.

Sources in the area said the attackers were armed with guns, machetes, broken bottles and other dangerous weapons.

Prioritise Students Welfare, NANS Urges Ogun Govt

Photo Credit: Punch papers

The National Association of Nigerian Students has commended the Governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun, over the release of palliatives to ameliorate the plight of the vulnerable people in the state.

The body also urged the state government to prioritise the welfare of students in the state.

The student body made this known in a statement jointly signed by the chairman, NANS, Joint Campus Committee, Ogun chapter Damilola Kehinde, and the Public Relations Officer of the chapter, Olufemi Owoeye.

Troubled Chelsea Held By West Ham

Photo Credit: Punch papers

Chelsea’s winless run in the Premier League extended to three games as Joao Felix’s first goal for the Blues was cancelled out by Emerson in Saturday’s 1-1 draw.

Graham Potter’s expensively assembled side once again failed to live up to their price tags as the pressure mounted on the Blues boss.

Debiclaz (

)