Today’s Headlines: Tinubu’s Outburst On 25% Votes Spacks Fresh Controversy, INEC Meets NURTW, NARTO

Tinubu’s outburst on 25 percent FCT votes sparks fresh controversy

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the 2023 presidential election and now President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, stirred the hornet’s nest recently when he cautioned the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal, PEPT, against attempting to remove him from office because he did not get 25 percent of the total votes cast during the presidential election in the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja.

He warned that such action could lead to chaos and anarchy in the country. President Tinubu asked the election tribunal to dismiss the petition seeking the nullification of his election for not securing 25 percent of the lawful votes cast in the FCT, arguing that having scored 25 percent in about 30 states of the federation, his failure to obtain 25 percent in the FCT would not be strong enough to deny him of his hard-earned victory.

Tinubu contested the February 25 presidential elections on the platform of the APC and was declared the winner by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, after polling 8,794,726 votes to beat his closest rivals, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, who polled 6, 984, 520 votes to place second, and Mr. Peter Obi of the Labour Party, LP, who came third with 6,101,533 votes.

INEC meets NURTW, NARTO, reviews polls logistics

The Independent National Electoral Commission has commenced a review of the deployment of personnel and materials used during the 2023 general elections.

The INEC Chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, disclosed this at the post-election review meeting with electoral officers in Abuja on Wednesday. He said the commission invited transport providers to review logistic arrangements before, during, and after the elections.

He said, “Today, we have begun a more focused engagement at the national level with the commission’s frontline officials and the Electoral Officers. We also considered it appropriate to interface with transport providers to review logistic arrangements. We invited the leadership of the National Union of Road Transport Workers, the National Association of Road Transport Owners, and the Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria.”

Trapped vessels operating illegally, says NPA

The Nigerian Ports Authority has explained that only vessels operating illegally without the NPA’s Marine Pilots onboard can run aground. In a statement, the agency said this while reacting to the report of some vessels running aground at the Warri Escravous.

A ship is said to have run aground when it is lying on or touching the ground under shallow water. The NPA in the statement explained that the vessels would run aground because they veered off the channel and safety-marked areas due to incompetence.

“The occasionally reported incidences of vessels running aground cannot impede the channel as they are vessels operating illegally without NPA marine pilots onboard, and ran aground only because they veered off the channel and safety marked areas due to incompetence,” it said.

Tinubu’s SA to talk on revenue opportunities at a lecture

The new Special Assistant to President Bola Tinubu on Revenue, Zacch Adedeji, has been scheduled to address the second edition of the lecture series organized by the University of Lagos Mass Communication class of 1988, Topaz.

This was disclosed in a statement from the organizers on Wednesday. He would speak on the theme, ‘Revenue, challenges and opportunities in Nigeria today’.

Adedeji, who was the former Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Sugar Development Council, is one of the first eight special advisers recently appointed by President Tinubu. He is an accountant, corporate tax and public finance development expert. He also served as a commissioner for finance in Oyo State between 2011 and 2015.

