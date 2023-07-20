Today’s Headlines: Tinubu’s Outburst on 25% FCT Votes Sparks Controversy;Ganduje Tipped As APC Chair

Tinubu’s Outburst on 25% FCT Votes Sparks Fresh Controversy

According to DAILY POST, President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu stirred the hornet’s nest recently when he cautioned the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal, PEPT, against attempting to remove him from office on the grounds that he did not get 25 percent of the total votes cast during the presidential election in the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja.

The President had warned that such action could lead to chaos and anarchy in the country. He therefore urged the Tribunal to dismiss the petitions by Atiku Abubakar of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, and Peter Obi of Labour Party, LP, seeking the nullification of his victory on such grounds.

Ganduje Tipped As APC National Chair

DAILY TRUST reports that the immediate past governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje, has been tipped to replace Abdullahi Adamu as the new national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The national daily reports that the former governor yesterday met with President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, and barring any last-minute changes, he will be named as interim national chairman of the ruling party, pending the conduct of the convention of the party later in the year.

Equating N-Delta Amnesty Programme to Northern Bandits is Criminal — Clark

According to VANGUARD newspaper, South South leader, Pa Edwin Clark, has taken a swipe at those equating Niger Delta Amnesty programme with northern bandits, saying it was criminal to think in that direction.

Speaking to newsmen yesterday, at his Asokoro residence, Abuja, the Leader of Pan Niger Delta Forum, PANDEF, said it was criminal to compare what he said was the legitimate agitators of the region to “blood sucking bandits” in the north.

While chiding Senator Ahmed Yerima and Islamic cleric, Ahmad Gumi for advocating for amnesty for bandits, the elder statesman said contrary to what they think, amnesty is not a blanket idea, to be politicised or invoked to reward mass murderers.

Tinubu, VP Meet Senate President, Govs Over Economy, Palliatives

According to DAILY SUN, President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, yesterday, met with Senate President, Godswill Akpabio and some governors to discuss measures aimed at getting the economy on sound footing and finalise arrangement on the distribution of palliatives to cushion the effect of the fuel subsidy removal.

Vice President, Kashim Shettima, former Kano State governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, were also present at the meeting.

Forged UTME Result: Reps Ask JAMB to Halt Action Against Mmesoma

DAILY SUN reports that members of House of Representatives Ad-hoc Committee on Allegations of Manipulation have asked the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) to halt punitive action against Mmesomma Ejikeme, accused of manipulating her Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) result.

This was part of the committee’s resolution when Mmesoma, her father, lawyer, and officials of JAMB appeared before members of the ad-hoc committee on Wednesday.

She tendered an apology to JAMB and its Registrar, Prof Ishaq Oloyede, saying that ignorance played a significant role in her action and she only got to know the full implication after she had manipulated her result.

