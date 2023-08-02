Today’s Headlines: Tinubu’s Nationwide Broadcast Evidence Of Unpreparedness—PDP, Falana warns ECOWAS

Tinubu’s nationwide broadcast evidence of unpreparedness — PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party has dismissed the nationwide broadcast by President Bola Tinubu as a bag of empty propagandist promises aimed at diverting attention from his lack of preparation for the task of governance.

National Publicity Secretary of the Party, Hon. Debo Ologunagba, said this at an ongoing media conference, in Abuja.

He explained that the broadcast was a rehash of promises made by his party the All Progressives Congress in 2015.

According to him, the same party promised three million jobs on an annual basis a promise which has remained unfulfilled for over 8 years.

He accused the President’s handlers of hurriedly putting together another set of promises which he has no intention to fulfill.

The PDP argued that the plan to distribute money to Nigerians was simply “Trader money 2.0”

Ologunagba also said the President’s speech was empty as to what plans his administration has to address the security challenges as well as concerns of Nigerians in the riverine areas because only road transport was mentioned.

Niger: Falana warns ECOWAS against military option

Human rights lawyer, Femi Falana, SAN, has called on the Authority of the Economic Community of West African States not to attack the Niger Republic as a whole but impose sanctions on the military junta.

According to Falana, “Apart from suspending Niger from ECOWAS, the leaders of the sub-regional body should refrain from attending international conferences with coup plotters as was recently witnessed during the recently concluded Russia-Africa Summit held in St. Petersburg, Russia.”

Falana made the calls in a paper titled, “Unconstitutional Change of Governments: the Role of Bar Associations”, delivered today at a two-day conference of the West African Bar Association in Accra, Ghana.

The paper which was obtained by our correspondent in Abuja reads in part: “Last week, Gen Abdourahmane Tchiani, the head of the Presidential Guards’ Unit, overthrew the Mohamed Bazoum administration and declared himself Niger’s new ruler.”

Obi, Datti arrive presidential election petition tribunal

Labour Party (LP) Presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has arrived at the presidential election petition tribunal in Abuja.

Obi, on Tuesday, was accompanied by his running mate, Datti Baba-Ahmed as well as Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie.

The tribunal is expected to adopt the written addresses of Obi, the Independent National Electoral Commission, the All Progressives Congress, and Bola Tinubu’s petitions.

Earlier, the tribunal reserved judgment on the petition filed by the Peoples Democratic Party candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

Atiku and Obi are challenging the declaration of President Bola Tinubu as the winner of the election.

Labour Strike: Police Warn Against Violent Protests

The Acting Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, has called on all parties involved in the planned nationwide protests by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC), to ensure that the demonstrations are conducted in a peaceful manner to prevent being hijacked by miscreants.

He made the call as a preventive measure regarding the previous ugly experiences of such protests in most major cosmopolitan cities in the country.

These were contained in a statement signed by Olumuyiwa Adejobi, Force Public Relations Officer and made available to Daily Independent.

Adejobi, an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP ), said the IGP, however, acknowledged the grievances raised by the labour unions and the importance of constructive dialogue, which is in sine qua none, in addressing these issues.

Plateau APC Warns Against Court Order Unsealing 17 LGA Secretariats

All Progressives Congress, (APC) Plateau State Chapter has kicked against the court orders the party alleged to have been procured by the Plateau State government from an Area Court sitting in Bukuru, Jos South LGA on the 31st July 2023.

Spokesman of Plateau APC Sylvanus Namang in a statement on Tuesday alleged that a lower court Presided over by Hon. H. H Dolnan granted three reliefs of the Court to exercise its discretion to give an Interim Order setting aside the subsisting Police Commissioner’s directive that sealed the Secretariats of the 17 Local Government Councils in Plateau State.

Namang condemned the reliefs the court granted to the Plateau state government ordering the unsealing of the 17 LGAS Secretariats which were sealed on 8th June 2023 following the directive by President Bola Amed Tinubu to the former Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba to order the Commissioner of Police, Plateau State Command to seal all the Local Government Secretariats to avoid a breakdown of law order.

