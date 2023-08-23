Today’s Headlines: Tinubu’s Ministers Won’t Perform More Than 15% – Daniel Bwala; Soldiers Arrest 39 Bandits, Others In Plateau

Tinubu’s Ministers Won’t Perform More Than 15% – Daniel Bwala

Photo Credit: Vanguard papers

Daniel Bwala, an aide to Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP said he does not expect the ministers sworn in by President Bola Tinubu to perform at more than 15 per cent.

Speaking during Channels TV’s Sunrise Daily on Wednesday, Bwala stated that he doesn’t expect much based on the people the president has appointed.

He said, “I feel that when it comes to the number of ministers, he (Tinubu) was more particular about politics than governance. The number of governors in the cabinet and the portfolios assigned to some individuals were purely political.

“I don’t have an expectation of a performance that is going to be beyond 15 per cent, looking at the cabinet members.

“This is because you have a cabinet that is full of people whose track record betrays what we are expecting of them. A governor who did not do much in a state where he had the resources and made executive decisions and nobody questioned him yet couldn’t do anything.”

Soldiers Arrest 39 Bandits, Others In Plateau

Photo Credit: Punch papers

The Special Military Task Force, tion Safe Haven, maintaining peace in Plateau State and its environs, says it has arrested a total of 39 suspected criminals, including bandits, in the state.

It was learnt that the suspects were arrested at different locations within the joint operation area of tion Safe Haven, tion Hakorin Damisa IV, and the 3 Division, Nigerian Army in the past week.

Its spokesperson, Captain Oya James, confirmed the arrest in a statement on Tuesday.

He further disclosed that two of the suspects had been on the wanted list for involvement in several armed robbery and kidnapping activities in the state.

We Must Change Our Pattern, Wike Charges FCTA Staff

Photo Credit: Punch papers

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has charged directors of the various departments in the administration to change their patterns and allow improvements in the territory.

The minister gave the charge during the official handover of files by the Permanent Secretary of the FCTA, Mr Olusade Adesola, at the Conference Hall of the Federal Capital Development Authority in Abuja on Tuesday.

Wike, who sought to clarify earlier remarks at a press briefing on Monday, following his inauguration by President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa, explained that his vision was to promptly attend to the issues of sanitation, provision of streetlights, and transportation in the FCT, all of which he said would be made functional in a short time.

He urged directors and soon-to-be-appointed secretaries of the FCTA to ask to be reposted to a different department if they felt that they would not be able to deliver on whatever portfolios they were assigned to.

Group Asks Tinubu To Appoint Youth Minister From South-West

Photo Credit: The Cable

An All Progressives Congress (APC) group in the south-west has asked President Bola Tinubu to appoint the youth minister from the region.

Tinubu is yet to appoint a minister of youth.

On August 16 when the presidency released the list of ministers and their portfolios, Abubakar Momoh was assigned to the ministry of youth.

On August 20, the president redeployed Momoh to the ministry of Niger Delta development.

