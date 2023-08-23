Today’s Headlines: Tinubu’s Ministers Won’t Perform More Than 15% – Daniel Bawa; Labour Party Will Win Imo – Obi

Tinubu’s ministers won’t perform more than 15% – Daniel Bwala

Photo Credit: Vanguard

Daniel Bwala, an aide to Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP said he does not expect the ministers sworn in by President Bola Tinubu to perform at more than 15 percent.

Speaking during Channels TV’s Sunrise Daily on Wednesday, Bwala stated that he doesn’t expect much based on the people the president has appointed.

He said, “I feel that when it comes to the number of ministers, he (Tinubu) was more particular about politics than governance. The number of governors in the cabinet and the portfolios assigned to some individuals were purely political.

“I don’t have an expectation of a performance that is going to be beyond 15 percent, looking at the cabinet members.

“This is because you have a cabinet that is full of people whose track record betrays what we are expecting of them. A governor who did not do much in a state where he had the resources and made executive decisions and nobody questioned him yet couldn’t do anything.”

Labour Party Will Win Imo, Says Obi

Photo Credit: Leadership

Presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the February 25 election, Peter Obi, has declared that his party would win the November 11, 2023 governorship election in Imo State.

He made the assertion in Owerri, the state capital at the flag off of the party’s campaigns for the poll. Obi said LP is known for “performance, excellence and credibility.”

Photo Credit: Google

Citing Abia State which the party controls as a product of good governance, Obi said the people of the state now have hope and were witnessing good governance because a “first class brain” who knows what he is doing is now the governor of the state.

He described Senator Athan Achonu as the only governorship candidate of the party in Imo State and Julius Abure, as the only dully recognized and authentic national chairman of the party.

Obi urged the people of Imo State to come out en mass and vote Senator Achonu as the next governor of the state on November 11.

He highlighted that the process that produced Achonu as the party’s governorship candidate in the state was credible.

Palliatives: Borno raises beneficiaries from 300,000 to 400,000 households

Source: Punch paper

Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State has said the state will increase the number of households targeted for palliatives from 300,000 to 400,000 households.

The governor on Tuesday in Maiduguri said this is a result of the N5bn presidential initiative received by the state from the Bola Tinubu-led Federal Government to allete the hardship and sufferings among the people in the state.

It was reported that each household will be made up of six family members to be multiplied by 400,000, which, by implication, moves Zulum’s new target to 2.4 million individuals.

Group asks Tinubu to appoint youth minister from south-west

Photo Credit: The Cable

An All Progressives Congress (APC) group in the south-west has asked President Bola Tinubu to appoint the youth minister from the region.

Tinubu is yet to appoint a minister of youth.

On August 16 when the presidency released the list of ministers and their portfolios, Abubakar Momoh was assigned to the ministry of youth.

On August 20, the president redeployed Momoh to the ministry of Niger Delta development.

Confaamnews (

)