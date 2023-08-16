Today’s Headlines: Tinubu’s ministers can’t perform magic, yam will cost N4000, Garri, N500 – Primate Ayodele; Economy: No Quick Fix, Says Oshiomhole

Tinubu’s ministers can’t perform magic, yam will cost N4000, Garri, N500 – Primate Ayodele

The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has warned about an increase in the price of food items in the next three months.Primate Ayodele warned that the price of Yam will cost N4000 while a cup of garri will be hiked to N500 within the next three months.

He disclosed this in a statement by his spokesman, Oluwatosin Osho, on Tuesday.

Primate Ayodele urged President Bola Tinubu to be serious as his ministers cannot perform magic.

The prophet further revealed that the prices of essential commodities, especially, food will cost more if the hardship is not addressed.

He said, ‘’If care isn’t taken, a big yam will cost N4,000 in the next three months, a cup of garri will cost N500 and a bottle of groundnut oil will cost N3,000 if the economic situation isn’t addressed.

Economy: No Quick Fix, Says Oshiomhole

Former National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole has declared that there is no quick fix measure for the nation’s economy by the President Bola Tinubu’s administration because he inherited a bad situation.

Oshiomhole who represents Edo North senatorial district in the National Assembly made this disclosure Tuesday after meeting with Vice President Kashim Shettima, at the State House, Abuja.

The former governor of Edo state, who said he was on a friendly visit to the Vice President, said he did not discuss the nation’s economic issues with him but claimed that the government was working.

According to him: “The issues of the economy is work in progress. There is no quick fix. The government inherited a terrible economic situation. The government inherited an economy in which our total national revenue was barely enough to service our debt burden, spending 96%, which is to say every N100k Nigerian earn, 96k is going to repay debts, to service debt. So, you have only 4k left to pay all the salaries. So, nothing can be worse.

Atiku Visits Kwankwaso

Former Vice President and PDP presidential candidate in the 2023 elections, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, pays a courtesy visit to the NNPP presidential candidate, Engr. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, at the latter’s residence in Abuja, on Tuesday night.

Photos: Wike meets Ganduje in Abuja.

The immediate former governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike, has met with the new national chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Abdullahi Ganduje.

Former Governor of Rivers State and a Minister-designate, HE. Nyesom Wike, paid a congratulatory visit to the National Chairman, HE. Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje at his residence in Abuja. Wike, who is now a minister-designate, was received by Ganduje at his residence in Abuja on Tuesday.

The ruling party in a post on its official X handle, said Wike’s visit to the APC national chairman was to congratulate him on his election to the position.

It stated, “Former governor of Rivers state and a minister-designate, HE. Nyesom Wike, paid a congratulatory visit to the national chairman, HE. Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje at his residence in Abuja.”

Recall that Ganduje was elected as the party’s national chairman while Ajibola Basiru, former senate spokesperson, became the APC national secretary about two weeks ago.

Edo Local Gov’t Chairmanship Candidate Tasks EDSIEC On Credible Poll

As political parties in Edo State intensify campaigns ahead of the September 2, 2023 local government council elections, the All Progressives Congress (APC) chairmanship candidate for O South-West Local Government Area, Thompson Ogiemwonyi, Tuesday, appealed to the Edo State Independent Electoral Commission (EDSIEC) to ensure a level playing ground for all parties in the exercise.

Ogiemwonyi said that in order to achieve a credible election, there has to be a free and fair process from the Electoral Commission for all participating parties in the elections.

He said APC has campaigned and was still campaigning round the nooks and crannies of all the wards in local government area and was sure of victory if the election was devoid of manipulation by the electoral umpire.

