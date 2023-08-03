Today’s Headlines: Tinubu’s Ministerial Nominee Helped Abacha Steal Nigeria’s Billions; Labour Suspends Strike

Tinubu’s Ministerial Nominee Helped Abacha Steal Nigeria’s Billions

Photo Credit: Premium Times

President Bola Tinubu has nominated as minister, Atiku Bagudu, the man who helped late dictator Sani Abacha steal and launder billions of dollars belonging to Nigeria.

Mr Bagudu, 61, was a federal lawmaker before he served as governor of northwestern Kebbi State for eight years. He is a household name in the All Progressive Congress (APC) and a political ally of the president.

Both men were not always allies. In fact, at the time Mr Bagudu was helping Mr Abacha steal Nigeria dry, Mr Tinubu was financing some political and civil society actors demanding the dictator’s exit. Mr Tinubu had to go into exile due to fears the dictator wanted to kill or imprison him.

Photo Credit: Google

﻿Labour Suspends Strike

Photo Credit: Punch papers

Barely 24 hours after embarking on nationwide protests against the removal of fuel subsidy, the Organised Labour has suspended its proposed strike action.

The President of Trade Union Congress, Festus Osifo made this known during an interview with Arise on Thursday morning.

He said the Labour leaders who had earlier met with President Bola Tinubu extracted some commitments to some of the issues raised during the meeting for immediate implementation.

He explained the suspension of the strike was based on this.

Labour Leaders Concede After President Tinubu Parley

Photo Credit: Daily Post Nigeria

After a nationwide protest on Wednesday, the organised Labour has agreed to suspend further action on its opposition to fuel subsidy removal.

This was a fallout of a meeting between President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the representatives of the workers.

At the meeting were the Nigerian Labour Congress, NLC, President, Joe Ajaero and his Trade Union Congress, TUC, counterpart, Festus Osifo.

Ogun LG Engages Butchers To Battle Anthrax

Photo Credit: Daily Trust

Odusanya, who spoke at a meeting with the butchers in Ijebu Igbo, said it was imperative to meet with stakeholders and take proactive steps towards nipping the disease in the bud, as well as inform them on the best ways to handle livestock.

Responding, the Chairman of the butchers’ association in the area, Alhaji Musa Abesin, said proper monitoring by veterinary experts would help checkmate the spread of the disease.

