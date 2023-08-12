Today’s Headlines: Tinubu’s ministerial list worse than Buhari’s – Momodu; Obasanjo, Gov Eno, Ex-Gov Emmanuel Pay Tributes To Mbang

Tinubu’s ministerial list worse than Buhari’s – Dele Momodu

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Dele Momodu, has faulted President Bola Tinubu’s ministerial team.

Momodu said Tinubu’s ministerial list was worst than his predecessor, ex-President Muhammadu Buhari’s team.

This was as he disclosed that some of Tinubu’s ministers are unknown unlike what was obtainable in the past.

He disclosed this while featuring on the latest edition of a Podcast, Mic On.

Momodu noted that former Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai was an original version of himself when he was a minister under PDP.

According to Momodu: “Every leader has what it takes to be a good resident if he has good advisers and listens to them. It’s just like a journalist without corrections, he will always carry fake news.

“For any leader to succeed, he must look at his team and what I’m seeing now is worst than Buhari’s team.

“What I expected was a star-studded cabinet, I like to recall myself with sweet memories of Ibrahim Babangida’s cabinet in those days.

“We remember them till today, most of the people appointed now, I don’t know them. Under Babangida, I remember Akinyele, Bolaji Akinyemi, Bolasodun Ajibola, Tai Solarin, Wole Soyinka.

“You can’t say that today, somebody is on her way to screen you remove her, that’s disgraceful, it means you didn’t do your due diligence before appointing people.

“In the days of Okonjo-Iweala, Ezekwesili, Nubu Ribadu, original El-Rufai when he was a minister under PDP was original El-Rufai.”

Obasanjo, Gov Eno, Ex-Gov Emmanuel Pay Tributes To Mbang

UYO – Former President Olusegun Obasanjo on Friday joined the Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Mr Umo Eno and his predecessor Udom Emman­uel to pay last respect to the late Prelate Emeritus of Methodist Church Nigeria, Dr Sunday Mbang.

At the obsequies held at His Eminence Mbang Meth­odist Cathedral, Eket, Akwa Ibom State, Governor Uno Eno, who led other dignitar­ies across the country to bid farewell to the late Prelate described the deceased as a man of deep faith.

Governor Eno said the Late Mbang saw the enno­bling ideals in other faiths, lived the aspiration of Ni­geria and showed himself a great patriot who considered the character and principles of those who came in contact with him, over the limiting impulses of geography.

The Governor, therefore, expressed the deep condo­lences of the government and people of the State to the family and entire Methodist community, reminiscing the life and times of the departed Prelate Emeritus with glow­ing tributes.

Niger: Russia warns as ECOWAS defence chiefs meet in Ghana on war plan

Russia has warned that military intervention in Niger would lead to a “protracted confrontation” after regional bloc Ecowas said it would assemble a standby force with regional defence chiefs set to meet in Ghana to finetune their war plan.

Such an intervention would destabilise the Sahel region as a whole, the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) reported the Russian foreign ministry as warning on Friday.

On Friday, coup supporters, some waving Russian flags, protested at a French military base near the capital NIamey, some chanting “down with France, down with Ecowas”.

Military’ll not sabotage Nigeria’s democracy — CDS, Gen Musa

The Defence headquarters has stated categorically that the military is happy and better under democracy hence it will not get involved in any act to sabotage the hard-earned democracy in our country.

The DHQ made the declaration following reports calling on the military to interfere in the nation’s democracy and distract it from performing its constitutional responsibilities.

DHQ said it detested any attempt by any individuals or group to instigate law-abiding armed forces of Nigeria to embark on an unconstitutional change of government in the country.

The statement titled “Military Better Under Democracy” was signed by the Director of Defence Information, Brig Gen Tukur Gusau.

It said, “The Defence Headquarters frown at a report being circulated online about welfare issues in the Armed Forces of Nigeria.

” The report’s call on the military to interfere in our democracy is highly unpatriotic, wicked, and an attempt to distract the Armed Forces of Nigeria from performing its constitutional responsibilities.

“While the leadership of the AFN gives priority to the welfare of its personnel

however, we detest any attempt by any individual or group to instigate the law-abiding Armed Forces of Nigeria to embark on any unconstitutional change of government in our country.

“We wish to state unequivocally that the military is happy and better under democracy and Will not get involved in any act to sabotage the hard-earned democracy in our country.

“The AFN under the leadership of the Chief of Defence Staff, General CG Musa is determined to ensure complete subordination of the Armed Forces to constitutional authority under His

Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, will not be distracted from its roles that are well defined in the 1999 constitution (as amended).”

