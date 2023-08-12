Today’s Headlines: Tinubu’s ministerial list worse than Buhari’s – Dele Momodu, We’re Already Fighting Many Wars In Nigeria – Adeboye

Tinubu’s ministerial list worse than Buhari’s – Dele Momodu

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Dele Momodu, has faulted President Bola Tinubu’s ministerial team.

Momodu said Tinubu’s ministerial list was worst than his predecessor, ex-President Muhammadu Buhari’s team.

This was as he disclosed that some of Tinubu’s ministers are unknown unlike what was obtainable in the past.

He disclosed this while featuring on the latest edition of a Podcast, Mic On.

Momodu noted that former Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai was an original version of himself when he was a minister under PDP.

According to Momodu: “Every leader has what it takes to be a good resident if he has good advisers and listens to them. It’s just like a journalist without corrections, he will always carry fake news.

We’re Already Fighting Many Wars In Nigeria_ Adeboye

Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye the general overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, has said we are already fighting many wars in Nigeria

Adeboye said this during the 71st RCCG Holy Ghost Convantion 2023 while encouraging the congregation to pray for Nigeria against way, saying he knows what war looks like and he prefers peace to war.

We are already fighting many wars in Nigeria, wars against kidnappers and war against terrorists; there are still places in Nigeria today when people go to bed they are not sure they won’t be killed before tomorrow morning”.

”We are still fighting wars against some people. If you are a farmer and you plant, to them, what you have planted is food for their cows, and their cows come to eat your harvest, and you complain they kill you.”

”We are still fighting war against hunger, etc. fighting mysterious wars.”

Governor Adeleke reaffirms commitment to youth development

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State has reiterated his commitment to uplifting youth in the state, adding that his administration is already putting in place mechanism for young people to make good use of their potentials.

The Governor who stated this in a message signed by his spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, as part of activities to commemorate the 2023 International Youth Day described youths as the future that must be nurtured and supported.

He acknowledged the creativity, resourcefulness, and potential of young people in the state, saying the theme of this year’s event: “Youth: Shaping Our Future”, underscored the interest of his administration in youth development.

DHQ dismisses coup request, says military better under democracy.

The military high command has frowned on comments requesting the Armed Forces to interfere in the democratic process of the country.

Recent allegations of poor welfare among troops across the services had prompted the comment online.

However, the Defence Headquarters in a statement on Friday night by the Director, Defence Information, Brig. Gen. Tukur Gusau described the request as wicked and unpatriotic.

It partly read, “The Defence Headquarters frown at a report being circulated online about welfare issues in the Armed Forces of Nigeria. The report’s call on the military to interfere in our democracy is highly unpatriotic, wicked, and an attempt to distract the Armed Forces of Nigeria from performing it’s

constitutional responsibilities.”

He added that the DHQ does not joke with the welfare of its personnel, warning that the military should not be instigated against the system of government in place in the country.

