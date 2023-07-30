Today’s Headlines: Tinubu’s Ministerial List Uninspiring—LP, Tinubu Gathers ECOWAS Leaders In Abuja

Tinubu’s Ministerial List Uninspiring—LP

Photos Credits: Vanguard paper

The Labour Party has said there was nothing inspiring about the list submitted by President Ahmed Tinubu, to the Senate for confirmation as ministers/ members of the Federal Executive Council.

National Publicity Secretary of the Party, Obiora Ifoh, explained that names on the list confirmed fears that the Tinubu-led All Progressives Congress administration, was ill-prepared for the task of governance.

In a statement he signed in Abuja, on Sunday, the LP Spokesman also declared his party’s intention to seek legal counsel on the legality or otherwise of the President’s decision to submit the ministerial list in piecemeal.

Tinubu Gathers ECOWAS Leaders In Abuja

Photos Credits: Vanguard paper

President Bola Tinubu is currently presiding over an Extraordinary Session of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The meeting is coming on the heels of the coup d’etat in the Republic of Niger, which has upset the constitutional political leadership in the West Africa country.

There have been widespread condemnation of the military coup in the West African country from the U.S, the EU , the UN, the AU and ECOWAS.

The Commander of Niger’s Presidential Guards, General Abdourahamane Tchiani, on Friday, declared himself the Head of a Transitional Government after his soldiers took President Mohamed Bazoum into custody on Wednesday.

Court orders Okowa govt to account for over N200bn public funds

Photos Credits: Punch paper

The Federal High Court sitting in Lagos has ordered the full disclosure of spending details of over N200bn public funds collected by the government of former Delta State governor Ifeanyi Okowa from the Universal Basic Education Commission fund and allocations from the Federation Accounts.”

Honourable Justice Daniel Osiagor, in his judgment, dated July, 17, ordered the Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori to “disclose details of budgetary allocations and actual spending by the Okowa government between 2015 and 2019″

The judgment was delivered following a Freedom of Information suit number: FHC/L/CS/803/2019, brought by the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project.

Ohanaeze backs Gov Mbah to end sit-at-home in Enugu

Photos Credits: Daily Post

The pan-Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Enugu State chapter, on Sunday, declared total support to the cancellation of sit-at-home by the State government.

The weekly sit-at-home was enforced by a faction of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, led by Finland-based Simon Ekpa, who styled himself as the Biafran Prime Minister.

The group is imposing sit-at-home as a way of calling for the release of their leader, Nnamdi Kanu who is being detained by Nigeria’s secret police, the Department of State Services (DSS).

WaterGo (

)