Today’s Headlines: Tinubu’s Intention Not To Make Life Difficult For Nigerians – Radda, Obasanjo, Eno, Emmanuel Pay Tributes To Mbang

Coup: Tinubu’s intention not to make life difficult for Nigeriens – Gov Radda

The Katsina State Governor, Dikko Radda, has disclosed that the intention of the Chairman of the Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS, President Bola Tinubu was not to make life difficult for the citizens of Niger.

DAILY POST recalls that West African leaders, chaired by Tinubu, resolved in their meeting on Thursday to deploy standby military troops to restore constitutional order in Niger.

The development came after the Niger junta rejected talks with several delegations, insisting on military rule in the West African country.

Governor Radda, who spoke on the issues during a special prayer session organized by the state government on Thursday, said the intention of President Tinubu was to rather make things difficult for the military junta.

Obasanjo, Eno, Emmanuel Pay Tributes To Mbang

UYO – Former President Olusegun Obasanjo on Friday joined the Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Mr Umo Eno and his predecessor Udom Emmanuel to pay last respect to the late Prelate Emeritus of Methodist Church Nigeria, Dr Sunday Mbang.

At the obsequies held at His Eminence Mbang Methodist Cathedral, Eket, Akwa Ibom State.

Governor Eno, who led other dignitaries across the country to bid farewell to the late Prelate, described the deceased as a man of deep faith.

Governor Eno said the Late Mbang saw the ennobling ideals in other faiths, lived the aspiration of Nigeria and showed himself a great patriot who considered character and principles of those who came in contact with him, over the limiting impulses of geography.

The Governor therefore expressed the deep condolences of the government and people of the State to the family and entire Methodist community, reminiscing the life and times of the departed Prelate Emeritus with glowing tributes.

El-Rufai withdraws interest in ministerial role — Report

Former Kaduna state governor, Nasir El-Rufai has allegedly withdrawn his interest to serve as a minister under President Bola Tinubu, according to a report.

He did not only withdraw his ministerial role, he also recommended Jafaru Ibrahim Sani who served as commissioner in three ministries – Local Government, Education and Environment in Kaduna State – as his replacement.

The report came following the move by the Senate not to confirm El-Rufai, and two other nominees — Stella Okotete from Delta State and Sani A Danladi from Taraba State.

Recall that the Senate, under Senator Godswill Akpabio as the President, confirmed 45 out of 48 nominees submitted by Tinubu.

The Red Chamber legislative arm said El-Rufai, Okotete, and Danladi were not confirmed due to security checks.

But a report by Premium Times on Friday quoting sources in the Presidency said the ex-governor, who is a staunch supporter of the President, has declined the offer to serve as a minister in the administration.

Resident doctors suspend nationwide strike

Members of the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) have suspended the nationwide strike they embarked upon to press for their demands from the federal government.

Emeka Orji, NARD president, told TheCable that the strike was suspended on Friday evening, adding that the resident doctors would resume work at 8 am on Saturday.

“We just suspended the strike. Work to resume at 8 am tomorrow. We will review progress made in two weeks,“ he said.

