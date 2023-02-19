This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Today’s Headlines: Tinubu’s house not raided by EFCC – APC PCC, Tinubu storms meeting of APC govs

Tinubu's house not raided by EFCC – APC campaign council

The Presidential Campaign Council of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has debunked a report that the ‘underground house’ of its presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, was raided by the EFCC.

The story, which the EFCC has since debunked, also alleged that the anti-graft agency purportedly acting on the orders of President Muhammadu Buhari found the sum of N400 billion in Mr Tinubu’s house during the raid.

The story was first published by an online platform (Name withheld), which the campaign council has labelled a fake news platform in a statement made available to journalists on Sunday.

The statement signed by Bayo Onanuga, director of media and publicity of the campaign council, said the story notably lacked the essential “when, where and how” ingredients of any news story, went viral.

The online platform in the story claimed investigations are still ongoing as to which bank manager made such money available to Mr Tinubu.

The story also alleged that “the money recovered in Tinubu’s “underground house” is equivalent to “the entire money printed for the whole Nigeria” by the CBN.

Tinubu storms meeting of APC govs with Adamu’s NWC

Presidential Candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has stormed a meeting of the party’s state governors with the Senator Abdullahi Adamu-led National Working Committee NWC.

Tinubu arrived the party secretariat at about 5:15pm. There are at least 12 governors of the party currently at the meeting which began at 2:35pm on Sunday.

In his opening remarks, Adamu expressed happiness at the response of the governors.

“I am happy with the response so far and it is my understanding that more of our members are still on their way coming.

“You will recall the recent developments that have necessitated the need for this invitation.

“We do not want to sit in judgment on anybody with regards to where we are today in the country as it affects our great party.

“I thought the best thing to do is to get all those who are holding forth in their respective positions and who were elected on the platform of the party to get together and have some interaction so that we can have a better understanding of what situation we are in.

“That is the essence of this invitation. And it is my pleasure to welcome you most sincerely to this interaction”, he said.

2023 election: Avoid being used as thugs – MURIC advises youths

Youths across the country have been warned to avoid being used as thugs by fraudulent politicians in the 2023 general election.

The Kogi State secretary of Muslims Rights Concern, MURIC, Salihu Abdulmalik, gave the warning on Sunday during a press briefing in Lokoja.

He called on Muslims in the state to come out en masse and vote for candidates of their choice, adding that this is the only way they could elect people of proven integrity to represent them at various levels of government.

He said: “We must, therefore, distance ourselves from being employed as thugs and agents of election violence to align with what pleases our creator. It is more honourable to go out to our polling units on Election Day, cast our votes peacefully and allow democracy to take centre stage.

“Again, as Muslims, we are very much aware that Allah enthrones leaders, hence the need to avoid it-must-be-me or it-must-be-my-candidate syndrome. We must be patient and allow Allah’s will prevail in all that we do, including the electoral process.”

Abdulmalik used the medium to call on the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to ensure a transparent and smooth process whose outcome will be acceptable to all stakeholders.

We did not meet, collapse structure for Lagos PDP guber candidate, Jandor — ADC

The leadership of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) has denied that some of its members have met and collapsed the party’s structure for the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State, Olajide Adediran, popularly known as Jandor.

The ADC said contrary to the “fictitious reports”, it will not collapse its structure or support any other candidate beside those contesting on the platform of the ADC.

According to a joint statement signed by its Lagos Campaign Council National Representative, Mabel Oboh, and the Lagos State Chairman, George Ashiru, on Sunday, ADC said the Lagos State chapter of the party remains intact having worked too hard to sacrifice its structure for anyone.

While noting that Jandor must have met with “fictitious members” of ADC, the party said its governorship candidate, Funsho Doherty, and other contesters were fully in the race to win at the general elections.

The statement read: “All rumours and actions of people purporting to be Lagos African Democratic Congress (ADC), collaborating or collapsing our structure into the PDP or any other party in Lagos State, are the work of fictitious members of ADC.

“We, as a party, state that as a matter of fact that ADC and our governorship candidate, Funsho Doherty, are running the race to the end.

Criminal elements planning to disrupt peace enjoyed in Ogun – CP Mba

Commissioner of Police in Ogun State, Frank Mba has said intelligence at the disposal of the Command indicated that some criminal elements are planning to take advantage of the challenging economic situation to disrupt the peace being enjoyed in the State.

He spoke during a confidence-building patrol conducted by the Police and other security forces in the State, on Saturday, targeted at assuring residents of the resolve of the Command to protect lives and property, prevent breakdown of law and order, and improve public safety and security.

Mba commended the residents of the State for their resilience and peaceful conduct, in the face of the biting challenges, resulting from the new Naira policy and paucity of fuel supply in the State.

He, therefore, warned that the police would not fold its arms and allow persons with criminal intentions, to hide under any guise whatsoever, to unleash mayhem on residents, private and public property, and critical national infrastructure, including banks and offices of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Mba assured that necessary security architecture has been emplaced to protect the peace loving people of the State.

He stated that the Area Commanders and Divisional Police Officers (DPOs), had been directed to arrest and bring to book, any person or group wanting to foment trouble and cause breach of peace in the State.

APC Presidential Campaign Final Rally Holds Tuesday In Lagos

The All Progressives Congress (APC) will hold its final presidential campaign rally on Tuesday in Lagos, the nation’s commercial hub.

This was announced in a statement by the Publicity Secretary, APC Lagos State Chapter Hon. Seye Oladejo.

Expected at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere venue of the planned rally is President Muhammadu Buhari who is expected to lead the APC Presidential Campaign Council (PCC).

Others expected include the APC National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu; the Director General of the PCC and Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong, all APC State Governors, members of the National Assembly and other prominent leaders of the party.

“The rally will bring to a befitting climax the campaign, which has seen Asiwaju traverse all the nooks and crannies of the country, selling his “Renewed Hope” manifesto,” the statement read.

“The event has been put together to showcase the traditional hospitality of Lagosians and underscore the tremendous support enjoyed by Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu not only as the founder of modern Lagos but also celebrate him as the hero of our nascent democracy.”

The Lagos APC spokesman said the state government has made solid arrangements to ensure there is no disruption to the normal daily activities of citizens.

According to him, special attention has been given to the security and safety of participants and supporters to ensure a hitch-free event.

