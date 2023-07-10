Today’s Headlines: Tinubu’s govt worsening poverty –Atiku, PDP governors meet Tuesday

Tinubu’s govt worsening poverty –Atiku

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has lamented that in just 40 days of President Bola Tinubu’s administration, poverty has deepened in the country with inflation skyrocketing and making innocent Nigerians susceptible to manipulation.

It also warned supporters of Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress (APC) against disrupting proceedings at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT).

Atiku, in a statement by his Special Assistant on Public Communication, Phrank Shaibu, yesterday, said the warning was imperative following alleged “sponsored protest” at the European Union (EU) head office in Abuja, in the aftermath of the release of the EU Observer Mission report on the 2023 general elections.

“Today, food has become a luxury. The purchasing power of the people has dropped no thanks to an unplanned petrol subsidy removal, which was not accompanied by any form of palliatives. With just N1,000, any riffraff on the street could be handed a t-shirt and placard to engage in protests they know nothing about. This is how low Nigeria has sunk low since Tinubu took over the reins of government.

“Tinubu blamed Godwin Emefiele for the country’s economic woes and ordered his detention while he continues to shower praises on the man who not only appointed Emefiele but gave him a national award. This is the height of hypocrisy,” he said

PDP governors meet Tuesday

Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP) Governors Forum is scheduled to meet in Abuja, on Tuesday, to discuss the state of the nation.

The forum, in a a statement by its Director General, CID Maduabum, said the meeting, which is the first under the leadership of its new chairman, Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State, will also discuss relating to the PDP.

The statement reads “the meeting is the first meeting of the Forum since Governors Bala Mohammed and Seminalayi Fubara were elected Chairman and Vice Chairman of the Forum in June.

“The Forum is expected to discuss the state of the nation, especially recent developments in the country, politically, socially, and economically.

“The meeting will also discuss the State of the Forum, the Party, PDP and the role of the PDP Governors in stabilising the PDP and the nation.

” In addition, the new leadership of the Forum may likely unfold their unity and progressive agenda during the meeting.”

APC Postpones Caucus, NEC Meetings To July 18, 19

The All Progressives Congress (APC) postponed its meetings of the party’s highest decision-making bodies, national caucus and National Executive Committee (NEC) to July 18 and 19 respectively.

According to a statement by the party’s national secretary, Senator Iyiola Omisore, on Monday, the national caucus and NEC meetings, which were earlier slated for July 10 and 11, 2023 were shifted to the said new dates following President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s schedules as the new ECOWAS chairman.

The statement noted: “Members of the National Caucus and National Executive Committee (NEC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) are hereby informed that our meetings of 10th and 11th of July, 2023, have been postponed to the 18th and 19th of July, 2023, respectively.

“The postponement is necessitated by the regional and sub-regional schedules and engagements of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, as the new Chairman of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS). Inconveniences regretted.”

Fire Destroys Goods, Properties Worth Billions Of Naira In Ariaria Market Aba

Goods and properties estimated at billions of naira have been destroyed during a fire outbreak at the power line section of Ariaria International Market, Aba, the commercial hub of Abia State on Saturday.

The power line zone is where mechanical parts, raw materials, shoe-making equipment and allied appliances are sold.

The fire outbreak brought businesses to a halt as shop owners at the market (Power line section) count their losses.

According to an eye witness, the fire started late Saturday night and raged till Sunday morning before it was put out by firefighters.

The state Fire Controller, Nnanna Arua, who confirmed the incident, said over 30 shops were razed in the fire outbreak attributed to an erratic power supply.

Arua said when he was alerted of the fire outbreak at about 11:00p.m last Saturday, he quickly liaised with the Aba Division of the service for necessary action.

According to him, firefighters on arrival, met residents already struggling to put out the raging fire, which hindered the operatives from gaining easy access to the fire points.

Arua, however, said no life was lost in the fire outbreak, which took over three hours to put out.

