Today’s Headlines: Tinubu’s Govt Worsening Poverty – Atiku; Buhari Congratulates Tinubu On Becoming ECOWAS Leader

Tinubu’s Govt Worsening Poverty – Atiku

Photo Credit: The Sun papers

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has lamented that in just 40 days of President Bola Tinubu’s administration, poverty has deepened in the country with inflation skyrocketing and making innocent Nigerians susceptible to manipulation.

It also warned supporters of Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress (APC) against disrupting proceedings at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT).

Buhari Congratulates Tinubu On Becoming ECOWAS Leader

Photo Credit: The Nation

Former President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his emergence as the Chairman of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

Former President Buhari’s congratulatory message was contained in a statement by his former Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, Sunday night.

Buhari said he was elated to hear the news that President Tinubu was elected chairman at the 63rd Ordinary Session of the regional bloc held on Sunday in Bissau, the capital of Guinea-Bissau.

Tokunbo Vehicle Sales Drop By 70%, Buyers Opt For Nigerian-Used Cars

Photo Credit: Punch papers

The recent 40 per cent hike in the exchange rate for cargo clearance at the seaports and the increase in tariff on imported cars by a terminal operator, Ports & Terminal Multipurpose Limited, has led to about 70 per cent drop in the sale of second-hand imported cars.

It was reported last week that the Central Bank of Nigeria and the Nigeria Customs Service had taken the ongoing foreign exchange reforms to the maritime sector with a 40 per cent increase in the exchange rate used for calculating the import duty.

The NCS had a few weeks ago raised the exchange rate used for the calculation of import duty from N422.30/dollar to N589/dollar.

The development, which has led to a corresponding 40 per cent increase in import duties on imported cargoes, including vehicles, has caused anxiety among operators in the maritime sector with clearing agents, freight forwarders and importers calling for an immediate reversal of the policy.

Sultan Condemns Burning Of Quran In Sweden, Demands Investigation

Photo Credit: Punch papers

The Sultan of Sokoto and the President-General of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, Sa’ad Abubakar, have condemned the burning of the Quran in front of the main mosque in Stockholm, Sweden.

The Sultan, in a statement by the Deputy Secretary-General, NSCIA, Prof Salisu Shehu, on Saturday said the desecration of Islamic symbols by European countries indicated that they fell short of fairness and decorum.

The Sultan urged Muslims to remain peaceful as he called on Swedish authorities to investigate the matter and ensure justice.

Trinixzity (

)