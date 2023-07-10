Today’s Headlines: Tinubu’s Govt Worsening Poverty-Atiku, Biden To Meet With King Charles III

Tinubu’s govt worsening poverty –Atiku

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has lamented that in just 40 days of President Bola Tinubu’s administration, poverty has deepened in the country with inflation skyrocketing and making innocent Nigerians susceptible to manipulation.

It also warned supporters of Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress (APC) against disrupting proceedings at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT).

Atiku, in a statement by his Special Assistant on Public Communication, Phrank Shaibu, yesterday, said the warning was imperative following alleged “sponsored protest” at the European Union (EU) head office in Abuja, in the aftermath of the release of the EU Observer Mission report on the 2023 general elections.

Biden to meet with King Charles III, British PM Sunak

On Monday, 10 July, United States President Joseph Biden arrived at London’s Stansted Airport before heading on to Winfield House. The “President will have his sixth meeting in six months with Prime Minister Sunak as part of our close coordination with the United Kingdom on a range of important issues,” said Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, on-board Air Force One, on Sunday.

Last month, on 8 June, the UK Prime Minister and leader of the Conservative Party, Rishi Sunak, and President Biden held a rare, joint press conference from the East Room of the White House, after holding a bilateral meeting in the Oval Office, making this week’s London meeting, the sixth between the two leaders since Prime Minister Sunak came into Office in October 2022. They had a bilateral meeting in Bali on the margins of the G20 last November, then in San Diego in March for the AUKUS partnership and in April in Belfast during POTUS’ trip to Ireland and Northern Ireland.

Prime Minister Sunak says he values his relationship with President Biden. Preceding his bilateral on 8 June, Prime Minister Sunak said, “The U.S. is our closest ally. We are one another’s partner of first resort when it comes to everything from keeping our people safe to growing our economies…That’s why it is so important for a U.K. prime minister to forge a close and candid relationship with the President of the United States—on every global problem, you will see us working side-by-side.”

Traders, mechanics pay N167bn, decry multiple taxation

Nigerians engaged in wholesale and retail trade and repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles paid a total tax of N167.45bn between the first quarter of 2022 and Q1 2023, according to findings by The PUNCH.

The total tax was raised from Value Added Tax and Company Income Tax.

According to the Federal Inland Revenue Service, CIT is a 30 per cent tax imposed on the profit of companies and VAT is a 7.5 per cent consumption tax paid when goods are purchased, and services rendered and borne by the final consumer.

The government raised N96.96bn from VAT and N70.49bn from CIT for the wholesale and retail trade and repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles.A breakdown for VAT showed that mechanics and traders paid N14.32bn in Q1, 2022, N16.21bn in Q2, 2022, N17.31bn in Q3, 2022, N19.99bn in Q4, 2022, and N29.14bn in Q1, 2023.

The breakdown showed that there was an increase in VAT collected by N14.82bn or 103.49 per cent between Q1, 2022 and Q1, 2023.

A breakdown for CIT showed that mechanics and traders paid N8.3bn in Q1, 2022, N19.81bn in Q2, 2022, N14.46bn in Q3 2022, N17.89bn in Q4, 2022, and N10.43bn in Q1, 2023.

Agency alerts to proliferation of fake security outfits.

National Centre for Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons (NCCSALW’) has raised the alarm over activities of fake security outfits, parading as organisations in control of illegal weaponry in the country.

Consequently, it advised the public to be wary of fakes nationwide.

A statement by NCCSALW’s South-South Zonal Coordinator, Maj.-Gen. Ifiok Obot admonished the public to report such groups to nearest security agencies.

He restated that his group remained the only agency of government established to contain proliferation of small arms and light weapons nationwide.

Obot stated that NCCSALW came into existence through United Nations General Assembly Resolution A/RES/55/25, recognising the spate of proliferation of small arms and light weapons in the country and the world at large, which, he said, has increased cases of kidnapping, armed violence, banditry, terrorism and armed robbery.

The zonal coordinator cited the United Nations Programme of Action to Prevent, Combat and Eradicate illicit Trade in SALW 2001 and Article 24 of ECOWAS Convention on SALW, Ammunition and other Related Materials 2006 as legal documents for control of SALW, to which Nigeria, is a signatory.

