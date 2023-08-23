Today’s Headlines: Tinubu’s Govt Will Succeed — He Has Broken Many Grounds – Oshiomhole; Pastor Kumuyi Urge Nigerians To Support Tinubu

Oshiomhole: Tinubu’s government will succeed — he has broken many grounds

Photo Credit: The Cable

Adams Oshiomhole, senator representing Edo-north, says President Bola Tinubu will achieve feats that his predecessors could not attain.

Speaking with NAN on Wednesday, Oshiomole said Tinubu is already laying a solid foundation for development in the country, noting that the president has broken many grounds since he assumed office.

He added that the president has also broken the jinx in the federal capital territory (FCT) ministerial appointment by appointing Nyesom Wike as the minister.

“This singular move shows that anyone can become a minister regardless of their birthplace, tongue and dialect,” Oshiomhole said.

Pastor Kumuyi Urge Nigerians To Support Tinubu

Photo Credit: Dailytrust

The General Overseer of Deeper Life Church, Pastor Williams Kumuyi, has drummed support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as he urges Nigerians to expect positive outcomes in this administration.

The cleric while addressing newsmen on Tuesday ahead of his church’s Global Crusade starting Thursday, the Deeper Life Church leader urged Nigerians to forget the past and accept the new leaders.

Photo Credit: Google

In a video making the rounds on the Nigerian internet space AIT, the cleric noted that Nigerians should not be swift to criticize the recent government.

Court strikes out Emefiele brothers’ suits against DSS, AGF

Photo Credit: Punch paper

A Federal Capital Territory High court has struck out two separate fundamental rights enforcement suits by two siblings of the suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, against the Attorney General of the Federation and the Department of State Services.

The two brothers, George Emefiele and Okanta Emefiele, had separately approached the court, seeking an order of perpetual injunction restraining the secret police from inviting, intimidating, harassing, and arresting or detaining them on any matter relating to the ongoing investigation of the suspended apex bank governor by the DSS.

At the resumed hearing of the cases on Wednesday, counsel for the applicants, Grace Ehusani, informed the court that the applicants separately filed a notice of discontinuance of the case, though she did not give any reasons for the application.

On his part, counsel for the DSS, Ibrahim Awo, urged the court to dismiss the case, instead of striking it out as requested by the applicants’ counsel.

Minister of budget, economic planning, Atiku Bagudu

Photo Credit: Nigeria Tribune

Atiku Bagudu has just been appointed Minister of Economic Planning and Budget by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. He’s been in politics for decades and has occupied different political positions.

Abubakar Atiku Bagudu was born on December 26, 1961 in Gwandu, Kebbi State. He studied Economics at Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto. He proceeded to the University of Jos to obtain a Master of Science in Economics. He’s also a graduate of International Affairs from Columbia University, New York, USA.

Before Bagudu fully joined politics, he was an associate of the former Head Of State, Sani Abacha. He was also a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) before defecting to the All Progressive Congress in 2014. While in PDP, he was elected to represent Kebbi Central Senatorial District. In 2015, he contested the governorship elections under APC and won.

He spent two terms as the Governor of Kebbi State, from 2015 to 2023. As governor, Bagudu improved the state’s revenue by investing in solid minerals in collaboration with the Federal Government. He also changed the paradigm of rice production in Kebbi and Nigeria as a whole in conjunction with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). It was launched by the former President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari. After the initiation of this programme, the scale of rice production in Kebbi state moved from a million tons per annum to over two million. Those who were not engaged in farming eventually joined.

Ngongwrite (

)