Today’s Headlines: Tinubu’s Govt To Spend N1.37bn On Ministers Designate, Tchiani Tackles ECOWAS

Tinubu’s Govt To Spend N1.37bn On Ministers Designate

Photo credit: Sahara reporters

President Bola Tinubu’s government will spend about N1.37 billion in four years in housing allowances for the newly appointed ministers.

This comes despite the economic crunch facing Nigerian resulting in the removal of fuel subsidy by the government to save more funds for development.

According a report by SundayPUNCH, it will cost the country about N343.25 million annually to provide accommodation for the ministers in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja.

(Photo credit: Google)

Niger Coup Leader Tackles ECOWAS

Photo credit: daily trust

General Abdourahamane Tchiani, leader of the Niger junta, has criticised sanctions imposed by the Economic Community of West Africa States (ECOWAS), saying they were unjustified.

He stated this in a televised broadcast on Saturday night.

We’ll Hand Over To Civilian Govt Within Three Years

Photo credit: vanguard newspaper

General Abdourahamane Tchiani, leader of the Niger junta, has promised to hand over to a civilian government within the next three years.

He stated this in a televised broadcast on Saturday night.

Tchiani spoke after meeting with a delegation of the Economic Community of West Africa States (ECOWAS) led by the former Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar (retd).

We Can Fix Nigeria’s Refineries, Women Engineers Tell Tinubu

Photo credit: premium times

The Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria (APWEN), on Saturday, appealed to President Bola Tinubu to give female engineers an opportunity to fix the nation’s moribund refineries.

Newly-elected APWEN Lagos Chapter chairperson, Atinuke Owolabi, made the call during the association’s public lecture and Annual General Meeting in Ikeja.

Mrs Owolabi assured that female engineers spread across the various arms of the profession could fix the refineries within a year.

