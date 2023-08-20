Today’s Headlines: Tinubu’s Govt To Spend N1.37bn On Ministers Designate, Tchiani Tackles ECOWAS
Tinubu’s Govt To Spend N1.37bn On Ministers Designate
Photo credit: Sahara reporters
President Bola Tinubu’s government will spend about N1.37 billion in four years in housing allowances for the newly appointed ministers.
This comes despite the economic crunch facing Nigerian resulting in the removal of fuel subsidy by the government to save more funds for development.
According a report by SundayPUNCH, it will cost the country about N343.25 million annually to provide accommodation for the ministers in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja.
(Photo credit: Google)
Niger Coup Leader Tackles ECOWAS
Photo credit: daily trust
General Abdourahamane Tchiani, leader of the Niger junta, has criticised sanctions imposed by the Economic Community of West Africa States (ECOWAS), saying they were unjustified.
He stated this in a televised broadcast on Saturday night.
We’ll Hand Over To Civilian Govt Within Three Years
Photo credit: vanguard newspaper
General Abdourahamane Tchiani, leader of the Niger junta, has promised to hand over to a civilian government within the next three years.
He stated this in a televised broadcast on Saturday night.
Tchiani spoke after meeting with a delegation of the Economic Community of West Africa States (ECOWAS) led by the former Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar (retd).
We Can Fix Nigeria’s Refineries, Women Engineers Tell Tinubu
Photo credit: premium times
The Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria (APWEN), on Saturday, appealed to President Bola Tinubu to give female engineers an opportunity to fix the nation’s moribund refineries.
Newly-elected APWEN Lagos Chapter chairperson, Atinuke Owolabi, made the call during the association’s public lecture and Annual General Meeting in Ikeja.
Mrs Owolabi assured that female engineers spread across the various arms of the profession could fix the refineries within a year.
TLucky (
)