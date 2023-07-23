Today’s Headlines: Tinubu’s Govt Reveals Plans To Reduce Taxes, Elon Musk Set To Change Twitter Logo

Tinubu’s Govt Reveals Plans To Reduce Taxes

Amid the fuel increment hardship faced by the masses, the Federal Government has revealed that it will, in the coming days, streamline its taxes to 10 from 52.

Zacch Adedeji, the Special Adviser to the President on Revenue, disclosed this on Saturday at the virtual TOPAZ 88 second lecture series.

Source: Daily Post Nigeria

Speaking on the theme, “Revenue Challenges and Opportunities in Nigeria Today”, he stressed that the government is doing everything to promote efficiency and accountability.

Adedeji noted that multiple taxation had been a major challenge to investors and businesses in Nigeria.

According to him, the government is working seriously to ensure the poor breathe.

“What the Federal Government is doing right now is to ensure that the poor breathe. The aim of this administration is to tax prosperity and not poverty and tax the fruit, not the seed.

Elon Musk Set To Change Twitter Logo

In a post on his Twitter account in the early hours of Sunday, the billionaire owner said, “soon we shall bid adieu to the Twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds.”

Source: Vanguard

In a follow-up post, Musk wrote, “If a good enough X logo is posted tonight, we’ll make (it) go live worldwide tomorrow.”

And soon we shall bid adieu to the twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds.

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 23, 2023

If a good enough X logo is posted tonight, we’ll make go live worldwide tomorrow

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 23, 2023

Since taking over Twitter in October 2022, Twitter has witnessed a handful of changes.

The company has changed its business name to X Corp, reflecting the billionaire’s vision to create a “super app” like China’s WeChat.

Recall the bird was temporarily replaced in April by Dogecoin’s shiba inu dog, helping drive a surge in the meme coin’s market value.

The company, in another controversial change, announced early this month that Twitter would limit how many tweets a day various accounts can read.

The daily limits reportedly ideated the creation of Meta-owned rival service Threads, which hit 100 million sign-ups within five days of launch.

Adamawa pensioners seek review of N4,000 monthly payment

Pensioners on the Adamawa State Government payroll have asked for a review of their N4,000 monthly pension.

Speaking at the weekend through their chairman, Mohammed Sali, the pensioners said the monthly N4,000 is far too unrealistic to continue.

Source: Daily Post Nigeria

“At the present in Adamawa State, the monthly pension is only N4,000. Relate this to the life we have to live,” Mohammed Sali told a DAILY POST correspondent, adding, “Our staple food here is maize. One bag of maize today is N40,000. Now, what can a pensioner eat. How can he buy medicine?”

He said pensioners have needs that are out of reach because of the low pension, explaining, “Majority of pensioners live on drugs. Such need comes with age. The youngest among us is 60 years old. What I expect everyone to appreciate is that after physically challenged people, it should be pensioners. Pensioners also need special care.”

Although Sali, who became the Adamawa Nigeria Union of Pensioners, NUP, chairman last year, could not recall exactly when the N4,000 monthly pension started in the state, he dates it back at least 10 years.

Adeleke Directs Commissioner For Environment To Fast Track Flood Prevention Measures

Governor of Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke has expressed his sympathy with the people of Ikire on the flood disaster that wrecked havoc on the western part of the state, assuring the people of his government’s commitment to address root cause of the flood and the fast tracking of the ongoing state flood prevention plan.

Source: Channel television

In a statement signed by his Spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, Governor Adeleke said his administration has previously embarked on prevention actions and initiatives, citing the massive rainfall as the cuase of the sad event.﻿

He said his administration has activated emergency measures to rescue people and livelihoods hugely impacted by the flooding, assuring victims of the incident that the government will do all in its capacity to support them.﻿

Credit: Google

