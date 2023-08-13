Today’s Headlines: Tinubu’s Govt Illegitimate, Lacks Moral Grounds To Attack Niger – LP, Obasanjo Laments Pervasive Corruption In Nigerian Politics

Tinubu’s Govt Illegitimate–LP

Photo Credit: Vanguard papers

The Labour Party has cautioned the President Bola Tinubu-led All Progressives Congress administration against meddling in the internal affairs of Niger Republic.

According to the LP, there was little or no difference between how coupists in Niger took power and how President Tinubu found himself in office through the manipulation of institutions of state during the 2023 general elections.

National Publicity Secretary of the party, Obiora Ifoh, said this in Abuja, on Saturday.

He said, “ The Labour Party has always maintained that the process leading to any electoral activity is a lot more important than its outcome.

“You will recall that the processes that led to the 2023 general election were skewed, manipulated, and rigged.

Obasanjo Laments Pervasive Corruption In Nigerian Politics

Photo Credit: Channels Television

A former president, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, has expressed worry over the pervasive corruption in Nigeria’s electoral system.

He, however, called for an urgent need for Christians to engage in politics to drive positive change.

The former president made the call while delivering a speech during the 57th Annual Convention and 67th Anniversary of The Gospel Faith Mission International (GOFAMINT) held at the Gospel City, Ogunmakin, Ogun State.

Speaking on the theme ‘The Roles of the Church in Nation Building at a Time Like This,’ Chief Olusegun Obasanjo congratulated the church for successfully hosting the convention and urged Christians to stand out as beacons of righteousness in the realm of politics. He lamented that while politics should not inherently be corrupt, it is the actions of those who partake in politics that taint its image.

FG sets up panel to reconstitute boards of parastatals

Photo Credit: Punch papers

Following the dissolution of boards of agencies by President Bola Tinubu in June 2023, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume, has set up an ad hoc committee to review the resumes of individuals who will fill board appointments, Sunday PUNCH reports.

The ad hoc committee is currently being co-chaired by a former governor of Kebbi State, Atiku Bagudu, and a former governor of Jigawa State, Abubakar Badaru.

Our correspondent gathered that the two ex-governors were working hand in hand to achieve a timely submission of names to ensure an early resumption of new board members in line with the “renewed hope” agenda.

A text obtained from the office of the SGF indicated that Akume met with Bagudu and Badaru in his office on Friday in Abuja, though it is not yet clear when the final list of names will be submitted.

Tinubu Appoints 13 heads of medical institutions

Photo Credit: The Sun papers

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of 13 heads of medical institutions across the country.

To this end, the Federal Ministry of Health has been directed to issue letters of confirmation of appointment to the 13 heads of the medical institutions.

This was contained in a letter written by the Secretary General of the Federation (SGF), to the Permanent Secretary, l Ministry of Health, dated August 7, 2023.

