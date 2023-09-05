Today’s Headlines: Tinubu’s economic policies hurting Nigerians—Bode George, Kwara: Gov.Adbulrazaq appoints new SSG

100 days: Tinubu’s economic policies hurting Nigerians — Bode George

National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Chief Bode George, yesterday, took a swipe at the economic policies of the Bola Tinubu-led Federal Government saying it is hurting Nigerians.

He also warned the judiciary not to allow it to be used to disrupt the electoral process as it delivers judgment on the Presidential Election Petition.

Speaking during a state-of-the-nation press conferece in Lagos, the elder statesman faulted the Federal Government’s method in the distribution of palliatives to Nigerians describing it as voodoo economics.

On the palliatives given to states by the Federal Government, George said: “There is no individual in this globe called earth that knows it all. Who is the Chief Economic Adviser in the Villa? Is he a voodoo economist? Is he a medieval economist? Basic theory in economics says that when too much money is chasing a few goods, it causes hyperinflation. You gave N5 billion to states as palliatives, Who took that decision? Lagos has more than 22 million people, Bayelsa has about two million people and they have the same money.

Kwara Gov appoints new SSG

A new Secretary to the Kwara State Government, has been appointed by Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq.

He is Prince Mahe Abdulkadir, a former Permanent Secretary and Clerk of the state House of Assembly.

He will replace Professor Mamman Saba Jibril, who served in Governor Abdulrazaq’s first term tenure from 2019-2023.

He was sworn-in at the Government House, Ilorin on Monday, alongside 18 commissioners screened and confirmed by the state House of Assembly.

The governor also appointed and swore-in two physically challenged persons as permanent secretaries in the state civil service.

Presidential poll petitions: Military, police warn protesters as tribunal delivers verdict Wed

Ahead of the delivery of the judgment of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal in Abuja on Wednesday, the military and the police have said they will not condone any unlawful action by troublemakers.

The Director, Defence Information, Brig. Gen. Tukur Gusau, warned those who might be planning to cause violence on that day to discard the idea.

The tribunal, in a statement on Monday, announced it would on Wednesday deliver judgment on the petitions challenging the declaration of Bola Tinubu as the winner of the 2023 presidential election by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

The Chairman of the INEC, Prof Mahmood Yakubu, had on March 1 declared Tinubu the president-elect because his party scored the majority of votes cast in the poll.

The tribunal justices who will deliver the verdict on Wednesday are the Chairman of the tribunal, Justice Haruna Tsammani; Justice Stephen Adah of the Court of Appeal (Asaba Division), Justice Monsurat Bolaji-Yusuf , Court of Appeal (Asaba Division), Justices Moses Ugo (Court of Appeal, Kano) and Abba Mohammed of the Ibadan Division of the Court of Appeal..

In the 2023 poll, the former Lagos State governor polled 8.8 million to defeat the Peoples Democratic Party standard bearer, Atiku Abubakar, who scored 6.9 million, Labour Party candidate, Peter Obi, who polled 6.1 million votes, and 15 other candidates.

Shettima warns aides against unethical practices

State House Retreat: Avoid actions that could tarnish reputation of Tinubu administration-VP Shettima

Vice President Kashim Shettima, on Monday, warned new political aides against unethical practices and conduct that undermines public trust and taints the Tinubu-led administration.

He said their new roles expose them to more scrutiny and criticism. Therefore, they must be mindful of their words and actions.

“From today, your words and actions will undergo more intense scrutiny, occasionally even rigorous criticism…should you falter in this duty, the consequences would ripple far beyond the intricate fabric of governance,” Shettima said when he declared open a retreat and sensitisation programme for political aides on administrative procedure and governance in the public sector at the Nigerian Army Resource Centre, Abuja.

The State House Director of Information, Office of the Vice President, Olusola Abiola, disclosed this in a statement he signed on Monday titled ‘State House Retreat: Avoid actions that could tarnish reputation of Tinubu administration-VP Shettima’.

