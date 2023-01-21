Today’s Headlines: Tinubu’s Campaign Director Dumps APC, Wike To Lead Court Battle Against Ayu, NWC

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Tinubu’s Campaign Director Dumps APC

With about 35 days to the 2023 presidential election, the Director of the Civil Society Directorate in the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), Hajia Naja’atu Mohammed, has dumped the ruling party and consequently resigned her position.

In a letter dated January 19, 2023 and addressed to the national chairman of the APC, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, Hajia Naja’atu said the challenges Nigeria face required her to continue championing the struggle for a better country with a clear conscience.

“I am writing to you to intimate you of my resignation from the All Progressive Congress (APC).

Wike to lead court battle against Ayu, NWC

RIVERS State governor, Nyesom Wike has vowed to lead a court battle, challenging the dissolution of Ekiti State Executive Committee (EXCO) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) by the Iyorchia Ayu led National Working Committee (NWC).

Wike at Saturday’s rally of Rivers PDP Campaign Council in Bori, Khana Local Government Area described the action of the NWC as tyrannical, a resort to despotism that will do the party no good in the forthcoming general elections.

The governor told Ayu and his team, “Your dissolving Ekiti State PDP Exco will not help you in anyway. Your suspending people will not help you. The battle line has been fully drawn. We will do everything legally possible to challenge any decision we know is illegal.

APC, PDP bicker over explosion at Port Harcourt rally

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the State have strongly disagreed over the explosion that occurred during the former’s governorship campaign rally in Port Harcourt last Thursday.

The spokesman of the APC 2023 Campaign Council, Sogbeye Eli, while briefing newsmen yesterday in Port Harcourt, alleged that thugs working for the faction of the PDP loyal to Governor Nyesom Wike carried out the attack on supporters of the party.

But the Director of Publicity and Communications of the State PDP Campaign Council, Ogbonna Nwuke, in a swift reaction, said the claims by the APC were false, stressing that the PDP has no knowledge of whatever happened at the rally.

EFCC denies detaining Tompolo aide

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission Headquarters has said it has no knowledge of the alleged detention of the Executive Director of tions and Technical, Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited, Warredi Enisuoh.

The private security company headed by ex-militant leader, Government Ekpemupolo, also known as Tompolo, alleged in a document obtained by our correspondent on Saturday that the EFCC arrested and detained Enisuoh over his refusal to reveal his intelligence sources to the anti-graft agency.

It further alleged that some powerful forces in the country are hiding behind operatives of the EFCC to use the commission to scuttle the intensified action against oil theft, adding that the EFCC invitation came in the middle of an ongoing operation to uncover one of the biggest oil stealing cartels in the country

