Today’s Headlines: Tinubu’s Body Lang Doesn’t Show He’s Ready To Fight Corruption – Frank, Peter Obi celebrates Baba-Ahmed on his birthday

Tinubu’s Body Language Doesn’t Show He’s Ready To Genuinely Fight Corruption — Former APC Spokesman, Timi Frank

A former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Timi Frank has said the body language of President Bola Tinubu suggests that his government is not ready to genuinely fight corruption.

This is contained in a press release he made public on Friday in which he accused Tinubu of softly handling cases of public officers who were suspected of looting funds during their time of service in the country.

The statement also regretted that the President’s move to go corrupt elements during his early days in office appears to have diminished or died.

I’m happy to partner with you – Peter Obi celebrates Baba-Ahmed on his birthday

Mr Peter Obi of the Labour Party, LP, has revealed he is happy to partner with Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, his Vice Presidential running mate in the last election, insisting the collaboration could see youths take back their country to build the New Nigeria of their dreams.

Obi made the assertions in a congratulatory message to Baba-Ahmed, who marked his birthday on Friday.

The former Anambra State governor said he joined millions of Nigerians to celebrate his colleague’s immeasurable contributions to the country.

In a statement his verified Twitter handle on Friday, Obi said his Vice Presidential candidate’s passionate drive for a better nation has seen him investing in the most critical areas of human development, including education, health and poverty eradication, describing them as the investments Nigerians need for a better nation.

Rivers APC asks Tinubu to reject antics to foist Wike.

The Rivers State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has called on President Bola Tinubu to disregard what it perceives as covert actions by intrusive outsiders to facilitate the takeover of the party in the state by former governor Nyisom Wike.

In an open letter to President Tinubu, dated 6th July, and made available to newsmen in Abuja, on Friday, the Rivers state branch of the ruling party also called on the President to reject Wike’s overtures and stealthily foist himself on the party in order to take control of it’s structures in the state.

In the letter signed by it’s Publicity Secretary, Darlington Nwauju, the state branch of the APC warned President Tinubu to be weary of Wike and his cohorts, saying the former governor’s claims of working to favour the party now will only undermine loyal and dedicated APC members and other stakeholders.

The party recalled that Wike had in the past meted unquantifiable brutality on members and families of APC in Rivers State with countless casualties.

Sit-at-home: 13 enforcers, 2 herbalists arrested over Ebonyi shooting.

Police said 13 alleged gunmen and two herbalists involved involved in the shooting by members of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, new market and Ishieke axis of Abakaliki, the capital of Ebonyi State last Tuesday have been arrested.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Faleye Olayele identified the two herbalists arrested with the suspected gunmen as Okwudili Otozi and Nnenna Ali.

The shooting was carried out as the suspects forced people to abide by the order issued by the Proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), stopping all residents from coming out of their homes for seven days, from July 3 to 10.

“They have attacked our area commander and burnt our vehicle. They have been terrorizing the state. On July 4, they came to Ishieke firing sporadically and that was on Tuesday.

Driver jailed 12 months for attempted car theft

A Jos Magistrates’ Court on Friday sentenced a 42-year-old driver, Ishaku John, to 12 months imprisonment for attempting to steal a car.

Magistrate Shawomi Bokkos summarily sentenced John after he pleaded guilty.Bokkos, however, gave the convict an option to pay N150,000 fine.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp Ibrahim Gokwat told the court that the case was reported on May 14, at the Area Command, Jos by some personnel of the Department of State Services and Karagama Gadzama the complainant.

The prosecutor said the complainant gave the convict and his friends a lift and on getting to their destination the convict pulled out the key from the ignition.

