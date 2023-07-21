Today’s Headlines: Tinubu’s Anarchy Claim Is Cheap – Peter Obi; I’m Enjoying God’s Favour — Akeredolu

Tinubu’s Anarchy Claim Is Cheap_Obi

The candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 presidential election, Peter Obi, has described President Bola Tinubu’s claim that he (Obi) is inviting anarchy by challenging his (Tinubu) election in the February 25 Presidential Election as a cheap, misguided and destructive blackmail intended to destroy Nigeria’s judiciary, constitution and raise issue of insecurity in the country.

Obi, who said this in his final written address in response to the final written address of President Tinubu and the Vice President, Kashim Shettima at the 2023 Presidential Election Petition Tribunal, also noted that Tinubu’s claim is aimed at cannibalising Nigeria’s democracy but vowed that it “will never happen.”

The former governor of Anambra State questioned when it became offensive for petitioners to canvas a ground prescribed for the challenge of an election in section 134(1)(b) of the Electoral Act 2022?, adding that desperation taken too far can be extremely dangerous and that Tinubu and Shettima should know that where the rule of law is trampled upon or truncated, anarchy reigns supreme.

I’m Enjoying God’s Favour — Akeredolu

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has said that despite his indisposition, he still enjoying God’s divine favour

Recall that the governor has been on medical leave since June, this year.

The medical leave has been extended following doctors’ advice

A short message, he posted on his Facebook page reads: “Which of the Favour of the Lord can I deny? Chapter 67. To God be the Laud, Honour and Glory!!!

Meanwhile, the Acting Governor, Hon Lucky Ayedatiwa and his wife Seun have described the governor as an inspirational leader.

In his birthday message to the governor, Ayedatiwa said that ” Arakunrin, you are

a visionary and a true inspiration to me and all of us who follow your footsteps in service and leadership.

” Even in the face of daunting challenges, you have remained steadfast in your commitment to good governance and the wellbeing of our people.

” You are a strong, confident leader and politician who is so devoted, dedicated, and puts in so much selfless efforts that deserve at least one day to sit back and revel in all of your accomplishments and imprints on our dear State and country, and your birthday is the perfect day for doing just that.

Consider Palliatives Beyond Cash Transfer, CAN Urges FG

The Christian Association of Nigeria on Friday called on the Federal Government to ensure that the fuel subsidy palliatives being considered should go beyond cash transfers.

The FG, CAN said, should consider the introduction of mass transport across the states to reduce the cost of transportation. According to CAN, the introduction of mass transport scheme will have a profound multiplier effect.

“The fuel subsidy palliatives being considered by the government should go beyond cash transfers. Government should consider introducing mass transport across the states to reduce the cost of transportation. The multiplier effect of this will be profound.

“Government should take measures to reduce the price of fuel. Such measures should include removal of unnecessary levies and taxes on imported petroleum products, the stabilisation of the foreign exchange market, and putting back our local refineries to functional and effective use,” CAN stated.

While appealing to Nigerians for more patience, CAN also urged the government to take urgent steps to ameliorate the sufferings of the citizens.

The President of CAN, Daniel Okoh, who said these in a statement issued in Abuja said Nigerians should “work together to build an economy that is inclusive, resilient, and offers opportunities for every Nigerian to thrive

Affirm INEC’s Claim that I won in 21 states, Atiku Tells Court

A former Vice President and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has asked the Presidential Election Petition Court, PEPC, sitting in Abuja, to declare that he won the presidential election held on February 25, in 21 states

Atiku, in a final written address he filed through his team of lawyers led by Chief Chris Uche, SAN, said his claim was based on a reply the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, filed in response to the petition he filed to nullify President Bola Tinubu’s election.

He contended that the electoral body, in its own final brief of argument, neither disputed, retracted, debunked nor claimed that the averment it made in its reply, was in error.

Atiku told the court that INEC had in its reply to his petition, confirmed him as the winner of the presidential contest in Adamawa, Akwa Ibom, Bauchi, Bayelsa, Borno, Delta, Ekiti, Gombe, Jigawa, Kaduna, Katsina, Kebbi, Kogi, Kwara, Nasarawa, Niger, Osun, Sokoto, Taraba, Yobe and Zamfara state.

