Today’s Headlines: Tinubu’s Anarchy Claim Is Cheap- Obi, Fuel subsidy: We Must Be Sensitive, Reduce Long Convoys—Soludo

Tinubu’s Anarchy Claim Is Cheap – Peter Obi

The candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 presidential election, Peter Obi, has described President Bola Tinubu’s claim that he (Obi) is inviting anarchy by challenging his (Tinubu) election in the February 25 Presidential Election as a cheap, misguided and destructive blackmail intended to destroy Nigeria’s judiciary, constitution and raise issue of insecurity in the country.

Obi, who said this in his final written address in response to the final written address of President Tinubu and the Vice President, Kashim Shettima at the 2023 Presidential Election Petition Tribunal, also noted that Tinubu’s claim is aimed at Nigeria’s democracy but vowed that it will never happen.

The former governor of Anambra State questioned when it became offensive for petitioners to canvas a ground prescribed for the challenge of an election in section 134(1)(b) of the Electoral Act 2022.

He added that desperation taken too far can be extremely dangerous and that Tinubu and Shettima should know that where the rule of law is trampled upon or truncated, anarchy reigns supreme.

Fuel subsidy: We Must Be Sensitive, Reduce Long Convoys—Soludo

Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra state, has advised the political class and other governors to be sensitive to the events happening in the country and prune down long convoys, following the removal of fuel subsidy.

Soludo stated this while addressing pressmen after the National Economic Council (NEC) meeting at the Council Chambers of the State House in Abuja on Thursday.

He noted that the situation in the country has called for some reviews, and it would be insensitive for governors to move around with large convoys.

He said, “That we mustn’t live, even the cost of running the state, the way we even live, someone gave an example of a state governor going with 20-something vehicles in a convoy and all these have to be fuelled, and so on and so forth.”

FG Increases Unity Colleges’ Fees From ₦45,000 To ₦100,000

The Federal Government has increased school fees for Federal Government Colleges (FGCs), otherwise known as Federal Unity Colleges, from ₦45,000 to ₦100,000.

This was contained in a directive from the Office of the Director of Senior Secondary Education Department of the Federal Ministry of Education, reference number ADF/120/DSSE/I, dated 25th May 2023 and addressed to all principals of Federal Unity Colleges.

According to the circular entitled “Approved fees/ charges for Federal Unity Colleges (1st Term) for new students,” signed by the Director of Senior Secondary Education, Hajia Binta Abdulkadir, new students are expected to part with ₦100,000 instead of the previous ₦45,000.

Gov. Bala Sanctions 6 Traditional Rulers

Six traditional rulers have been sanctioned by the Bauchi State Government for suspected excessive misbehaviour and partisanship.

Mr. Nasiru Dewu, Acting Permanent Secretary in the Bauchi State Local Government Service Commission, confirmed this on Friday.

Dewu stated that Governor Bala Muhammad approved the dismissal of two district heads and four village chiefs from the Bauchi and Katagum Emirate Councils due to confirmed allegations levelled against them.

He added that the firing was recommended by the commission due to their engagement in partisan politics, misconduct, and illegal forest reserve invasion or tree fall.

“Misappropriation of public funds and insubordination, which is contrary to the Public Service Rules,” he added as other reasons for the disciplinary action against the affected persons.

Dewu lists the traditional rulers expelled from Katagum Emirate as Allhaji Aminu Malami, District Head of Udubo, and Alhaji Bashir Umar, District Head of Azare.

