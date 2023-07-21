Today’s Headlines: Tinubu’s Anarchy Claim Is Cheap, Misguided Blackmail Meant To Destroy Nigeria’s Judiciary, Constitution – Peter Obi; Tinubu seeks change in military doctrine, practice to Confront unconventional forces

Tinubu’s Anarchy Claim Is Cheap

The candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 presidential election, Peter Obi, has described President Bola Tinubu’s claim that he (Obi) is inviting anarchy by challenging his (Tinubu) election in the February 25 Presidential Election as a cheap, misguided and destructive blackmail intended to destroy Nigeria’s judiciary, constitution and raise issue of insecurity in the country.

Obi, who said this in his final written address in response to the final written address of President Tinubu and the Vice President, Kashim Shettima at the 2023 Presidential Election Petition Tribunal, also noted that Tinubu’s claim is aimed at Nigeria’s democracy but vowed that it will never happen.

The former governor of Anambra State questioned when it became offensive for petitioners to canvas a ground prescribed for the challenge of an election in section 134(1)(b) of the Electoral Act 2022.

He added that desperation taken too far can be extremely dangerous and that Tinubu and Shettima should know that where the rule of law is trampled upon or truncated, anarchy reigns supreme.

Tinubu seeks change in military doctrine

President Bola Tinubu on Friday in Kaduna said Nigeria and the neighbouring countries in the Lake chad region must display courage in reforming their military doctrine and practices.

The president noted that the change in tactics had become necessary because the countries in the region are battling a mobile and elusive irregular force that disregards established rules of warfare.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony of Senior Course 45 of the Armed Forces Command and Staff College, Jaji, the president pointed out that the adversaries facing countries in the sub-region are not conventional armies engaging in traditional battlefield warfare.

The Nigerian leader, who encouraged African countries to work together against common threats, acknowledged the multinational efforts of Nigeria, Cameroon, the Niger Republic, and Chad to bring peace to the Lake Chad region.

Senate considers bill to create bitumen commission

A bill seeking the creation of the Bitumen Development Commission passed first reading at the Senate on Thursday.

The bill, sponsored by Senator Jimoh Ibrahim (All Progressives Congress, Ondo South), seeks official regulation of bitumen exploration, development and exportation.

Ibrahim said the move would aid the government’s efforts to diversify the economy, noting that bitumen could be an alternative revenue earner for Nigeria, since the country has the second largest bitumen deposit in the world, behind Canada.

The proposed commission, as projected in the draft bill, would be sited in any of the three towns with high deposits of bitumen in Ondo State, which are Ode-Irele, Agbabu and Igbotako.

Men in police vests invade Abuja home, assault brothers

Members of a family in Abuja have been left traumatized after four men said to be wearing vests with the inscription NPF suspected to belong to the Nigeria Police Force, on Thursday, invaded their home in the Bako area of the Kwali Area Council.

According to a member of the family, who identified himself simply as Kehinde, the men drove into their family home around 7am without any arrest warrant, ransacking and taking away their personal belongings including phones, clothes and their mother’s handbag which he said contained about N300, 000.

He said the men later handcuffed two of his brothers and wanted to take them to an unknown destination but when their elder brother, Ahmed, resisted he was also thrown into the vehicle and taken along with them.

Kehinde said he and his mother later confronted the men suspected to be policemen. He said when the men realized that his mother was attracting attention, they left his brothers off the hook and left with their belongings.

