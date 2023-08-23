Today’s Headlines: Tinubu’s 45 Ministers Not Enough — Aliyu Audu; Wike Inspects Rail Transport Project, First Official Assignment

Tinubu’s 45 Ministers Not Enough—APC Chieftain, Aliyu Audu

Source: Vanguard paper

A chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Aliyu Audu the 45 ministers appointed by President Bola Tinubu were not enough.

Audu stated this while speaking in an interview on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily on Wednesday.

He said, “I don’t think 45 is even enough. I don’t think 48 is enough. We have a population of over 200 million. We are in crisis.”

According to Audu, Tinubu, as Lagos state governor, felt that the need to take governance closer to the people and demanded creation of more local governments.

But, when asked his preferred figure, Audu, a member of the Media Strategy Subcommittee, APC Presidential Transition Council said, “I’m not putting any number to it.”

Wike Inspects Rail Transport Project, First Official Assignment

Source: Vanguard paper

Mr Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Wednesday, inspected the Abuja Rail Mass Transit (ARMT) System rehabilitation project as first official assignment.

Wike told journalists during a visit to the ARMT Metro Station, in Abuja, that the measure was part of his resolve to address challenges affecting public transportation in the FCT.

According to him, transportation is one of the sectors he intends to transform in the short time to improve public transportation in the capital city.

“Transportation is one of the sectors we intend to intervene in the short term to reduce traffic congestion within the city.

“I know that we have a metro station in Abuja, and it is not working, why is it not working? Can we fix it within a short time? He asked.

I am ready to defend my administration – Ortom

Source: Punch paper

Former Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom, says he is ready to make himself available to respond to issues bordering on his administration whenever the need arises.

Ortom, who lost his bid for a Senatorial seat on the Peoples Democratic Party said this in a statement by his Media Aide, Mr Terver Akase, on Wednesday, in Makurdi, the state capital.

“I am capable of responding to the issues being raised against me and other officials of my government and I have always made known my belief in the rule of law.

Tinubu celebrates Sultan of Sokoto at 67

Source: Daily Post

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Wednesday felicitated His Eminence, Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar III, and the Sokoto Sultanate Council as the revered royal father and spiritual leader of Muslims in Nigeria turns 67 on August 24, 2023.

Tinubu, in a statement by his special adviser on media and publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, shared this moment of joy and thanksgiving with the leader of the Qadiriyya Sufi order.

He acknowledged the sacrifices and selflessness of the Sultan of Sokoto, who has, since his assumption of office in November 2006, worked assiduously for the sustenance of peaceful co-existence in the country

