Today’s Headlines: Tinubu’ll Win Rivers Convincingly -APC; Group Seeks Stella Oduah’s Disqualification

Tinubu’ll Win Rivers Convincingly – APC

All Progressives Congress (APC) has boasted that its presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu will win convincingly in Rivers State on February 25.

It also disclosed that it has mobilise over 50,000 supporters in the state to grace its presidential rally saying it would be the mother of all campaigns witnessed in the nation.

Member of the Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) and Independent Campaign Council (ICC), Tony Okocha, stated this in Port Harcourt, yesterday, while inspecting ongoing preparations at the Yakubu Gowon Stadium, venue of the presidential campaign slated for February 15.

He said the state was ready to host the campaign train of the party’s presidential standard bearer, assuring Tinubu that the party was up for his victory.

We came here to inspect the facility and the works going on. One of the reasons we came is to assure and re-assure our presidential candidate that Rivers State is upbeat. We are ready for him on the 15th. We want to assure the candidate, the party, PCC, national that we are upbeat. Even though nothing has been advanced to us, we have taken the bull by the horns.

Group Seeks Stella Oduah’s Disqualification

A group, Foundation of Movement for Good Governance, has accused the senator representing Anambra North senatorial zone, Stella Oduah, of allegedly manipulating an online poll conducted in the zone in her favour.

Oduah is also contesting re-election for Anambra North senatorial Zone in the forthcoming general elections.

The group therefore called for her disqualification, stating that her actions were a threat to the coming general elections.

The group spoke through its Coordinator, Dr Chuks Ogogor, during a press conference in Awka on Sunday.

Ogogor posited that Oduah’s alleged manipulation of an online poll was an indication of what should be expected by the senator during the coming election.

The group added that the manipulation of public opinion polls by candidates remained a critical threat to democracy.

I No Longer Believe In Buhari’s Leadership–El-Rufai

The Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai has again come hard on the presidency, saying he no longer believes in the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Recall that sequel to the recent cash policy by the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, the governor had raised the alarm that some elements in the presidency were working against the party’s presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu.

The governor, who vowed that those in Tinubu’s camp would defeat the cabals, said they would be unmasked in due time.

Speaking with Channels TV last week, El-Rufai alleged that some persons in the presidency who backed another aspirant during the APC primary election were using Buhari to actualize their plans.

Similarly, in an interview with Premium Times, the governor declared that though he still believes in Buhari, he no longer trusts those working around him

Gov Buni Not Stoned During Yobe Rally – APC

The Yobe State All Progressives Congress (APC) Campaign Council, on Sunday, denied news reports of an attack on Governor Mai Mala Buni in the Gashua Local Government Area of the Stat

Reports had emerged that Buni was stoned by some irate youths during a rally in Gashua town on Saturday

The Campaign Director-General (DG), Sen. Mohammed Hassan, made the rebuttal at a press conference in Damaturu

He said, “there was nothing like stoning as reported by a section of the medi

“I can tell you that the turnout at the rally was unprecedented, and people from all over came to support the party, our governor and his achievements

Also speaking, Mamman Mohammed, Director-General of Press and Media Affairs to Buni, stated that he needed to respond to the "false, alarming and precarious report to avoid misleading the general public."

