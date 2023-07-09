Today’s Headlines: Tinubu‘ll not release Kanu–Onoh;Tinubu is not fit to be called Mr president–Utomi

Tinubu‘ll Not Release Nnamdi Kanu – Onoh

Former President Bola Tinubu’s spokesman in the south east, Dr. Josef Onoh has disclosed that despite the violent tactics now employed in the Biafra agitation, the presidency will not interfere in the judiciary process that the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is undergoing.

Onoh rather urged Igbo leaders to rally together to resolve the sit-at home syndrome which he described as a tiger that they were riding on but has turned around to feed on them.

He stated that south east region is now a war zone without any external aggressor but an enemy they created for themselves and which is now affecting other regions in the country.

He lamented that the south east is a region at war with itself where innocent primary school children are attacked and Igbo markets set ablze by loyalists of a man that most south east leaders are agitating for his release.

“Unfortunately, President Bola Tinubu will not be pressured into releasing anybody because that will mean tampering with an already existing judiciary process, and no amount of bullying, politicking can arm-twist Asiwaju to do otherwise.

“The proponents for the release of Nnamdi Kanu should however remember that despite the Court order that allows him to go on bail, they should also know that there are other pending cases on him in the courts of which only one granted him bail.

Tinubu is not fit to be called Mr president – Pat Utomi

A chieftain of the Labour Party (LP), Pat Utomi, has said that President Bola Tinubu is not fit and healthy enough to be called Mr president.

DailyPost recalls that Mr Utomi, said Peter Obi, would have been the better candidate to lead the country.

Peter Obi was the Labour Party presidential candidate who lost to Mr Tinubu at the 2023 Election.

The LP chieftain wondered why Tinibu is still in Office at his age.

“I would not be seeking public office at his (Tinubu) age,” he said on Saturday. “I told my children to confine me if I’m running around after 70.”

He also said Nigeria has suffered so much for having ailing leaders which is a possible reason why Peter Obi, whom he described as a fit person would have won the election.

Police arrest cow meant for Cultist Day celebration in Osun

Police have arrested a cow meant to be used for the July 7th Cultist Day celebration in Osogbo, Osun State.

It was gathered that residents of Egbatedo area of Osogbo, where the cult members gathered from different parts of the state alerted the police.

Upon sighting the police, the suspects, took to their heels abandoning the cow, which they already marked, “Oroki Aye group, 7/7”.

The cow, reportedly marked with a symbol of an axe, was later taken away by the police team.

The Osun state police command spokesperson, SP Yemisi Opalola, said the cow was arrested by the police team after the suspect fled from the scene.

DAILY POST reports that the Osun State Police had on Thursday declared the said ‘Cult Day Celebration’ illegal.

Insecurity: Police Launch Mobile App To Report Crimes

The Police High Command yesterday launched a mobile app called, “NPF Rescue Me App” with a view to tackling insecurity challenges in the country, particularly crimes in the neighbourhood.

The formal launching came after the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, finished a comprehensive tour of the state-of-the-art National Command and Control Centre facility and the Nigeria Police Crime and Incidence Database Centre.

Speaking during the launching held at Force Headquarters Abuja, Egbetokun explained that the purpose of the tour was to emphasise his commitment to integrating smart policing strategies into the force.

The police chief urged his officers to fully leverage on the tools to enhance their operations and improve service delivery to the citizens, adding that efforts would continue in adopting cutting-edge technologies.

