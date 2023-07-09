Today’s Headlines: Tinubu’ll Never Think Of Releasing Nnamdi Kanu – Onoh; Protest Breaks out In Lagos Over “Blasphemy”

Tinubu’ll Never Think Of Releasing Nnamdi Kanu – Onoh

President Bola Tinubu’s ex-spokesperson in the southeast, Dr. Josef Onoh has disclosed that despite the violent tactics now employed in the Biafra agitation, the presidency will not interfere in the judiciary process that the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is undergoing.

Onoh rather urged Igbo leaders to rally together to resolve the sit-at-home syndrome which he described as a tiger that they were riding on but has turned around to feed on them.

He stated that the south-east region is now a war zone without any external aggressor but an enemy they created for themselves and which is now affecting other regions in the country.

He lamented that the southeast is a region at war with itself where innocent primary school children are attacked and Igbo markets set ablaze by loyalists of a man that most southeast leaders are agitating for his release.

“Unfortunately, President Bola Tinubu will never think of releasing Nnamdi Kanu, because that will mean tampering with an already existing judiciary process, and no amount of bullying, or politicking can arm-twist Asiwaju to do otherwise.

Protest Break out In Lagos Over “Blasphemy”

On Saturday, July 8, over 100 Muslim youths protested at Lagos Central Mosque premises in Lagos to express their anger with what recently happened in Sweden, which they called blasphemy.

DailyPost recalls that on Friday, July 7, some Muslim youths also protested over the same issue at the National Mosque’s premises in Abuja.

The protest started shortly before the Jumma’t prayers and continued after the prayers when more youths joined the protest, thus obstructing vehicular movements.

Expressing their displeasure by carrying placards with messages like “Qur’an is our guide”, among several others, and also chanting solidarity songs, the protesters barricaded the road, thus causing motorists to take alternative routes to their destination.

Buni Away From Yobe To Woo Investors, Says Ex-Aides

A former Senior Special Assistant to Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State, Abdulmumin Liman, has said that the absence of the governor from the state was to enable him to get foreign investments for the state.

Buni, who was re-elected as the governor of the state, was said to have been absent from the state for some time.

The situation has however been greeted with criticism as some residents wondered about his whereabouts. Some of the residents have taken to social media to condemn the governor’s absence from the state

One of them, Abdulazeez Hassan, lamented on his Facebook page, ‘33 days and counting…It is well here in Yobe.’

A tweep identified as @alhassan_bagare, in his tweet stated, “Abeg tell him to come back to his ruling state not to be handing over there pls (sic).”

Commenting on the development, the former aide revealed that the governor had been in Abuja, meeting with foreign investors on how to increase revenue generation and productivity in the state.

Gunmen Kill 24 In Fresh Attack

At least 24 people have been killed by yet-to-be-identified gunmen in the Zaki Akpuuna 1 community of Mbaterem district in Ukum Local Government Area of Benue State.

Locals told our correspondent on the telephone that the gunmen were suspected bandits who have been terrorising the vicinity for a long time.

Witnesses also said that the attackers invaded two villages and that while killing people who were mostly young men, they set the villages ablaze.

A resident who declined his name in print said the attackers stormed the area on Saturday morning and started shooting sporadically, causing pandemonium.

He said that as the dust settled down, mangled bodies of those who fell to the attackers’ bullets were recovered.

