Today’s Headlines: Tinubu’ll move 70m Nigerians out of poverty in less than six months – Obidike; ‘Your house must go down’ — Wike threatens demolitions

Tinubu will move 70m Nigerians out of poverty in less than six months – Obidike

A Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Erstwhile Presidential Campaign Council member, Hon. Obidike Chukwuebuka has assured Nigerians that with the swearing in of ministers, His Excellency Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR is set to uplift over 70 million Nigerians from poverty.

Source: Vanguard

Hon. Obidike stated that moving Nigerians out of poverty is a multifaceted and complex issue that requires a comprehensive approach and President Tinubu has taken measures to eradicate poverty from Nigeria through the appointment of competent patriots with character and capacity as Ministers of the federal Republic.

He stated that President Tinubu is increasing investment in the agricultural sector, providing subsidies and support to farmers to boost local food production, create employment opportunities, and improve food security. He moved that developing the agricultural sector can drastically reduce poverty, as a considerable portion of Nigerians rely on agriculture for their livelihood.

Your house must go down, Wike threatens demolitions

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has vowed to demolish houses illegally constructed within the nation’s capital, no matter whose property will be affected.

Source: Punch papers

Wike, who took his oath of office alongside 44 other newly appointed Ministers of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, gave the warning during a press briefing at the office of the FCT Minister in Garki, Abuja, on Monday.

The FCT Minister said houses that had been built to distort the Abuja Masterplan, as well as built on green areas, will also be demolished, no matter who it did or did not belong to. “All those people who are distorting the Masterplan of Abuja, too bad. If you know you have built where you are not supposed to build, it will go down.

Ministers must meet Nigerians’ expectations, I believe them, says Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu, on Monday, told his newly inaugurated ministers to meet the expectations of Nigerians. Tinubu said this while charging them at the inauguration ceremony that was held at the Conference Hall in the Presidential Villa.

Source: Punch papers

He added that the ministers were selected based on personal experiences to continue with the work of nation-building noting that the challenges before them could be “very daunting” but that the government was hell-bent on the push to introduce a Renewed Hope.

“The greatest number of Nigerians are highly expectant. They believe that you will serve with integrity and deliver. I will hold you to account,” the President added. The President urged the new ministers to note that their assignment begins immediately, even as he also urged them to restore faith in governance so that the governed could believe in government.

Shettima To Represent Tinubu At the 15th BRIC Summit In South Africa

The Vice President, Kashim Shettima, on Monday afternoon, departed Abuja for Johannesburg, South Africa, to represent President Bola Tinubu at the 15th BRICS Summit of Heads of State and Government.

Source: Leadership

Vice President Shettima will be joining other business and political leaders across the world at the Summit scheduled for the Sandton Convention Centre, Johannesburg, from August 22 to 24. According to a statement by the VP’s media office, notable leaders expected to attend the event include South African President, Cyril Ramaphosa; President Xi Jinping of China; Brazil’s President, Luiz Lula da Silva, and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Seven-Three dignitaries, including the Secretary-General of the United Nations, the chairperson of the African Union Commission, and the President of the New Development Bank have also been invited. The statement read, “The summit is expected to deliberate on issues on trade and investment facilitation, sustainable development, innovation, and global governance reform.

