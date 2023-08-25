Today’s Headlines: Tinubu’ll Guide NG To Prosperity-Cleric, Why NG Are Experiencing hardship-Ayodele

Tinubu will guide Nigeria to prosperity, says cleric

Prophet Godwin Ikuru of Jehovah Eye Salvation Ministry has declared Nigerian President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as a divine leader sent by God to guide Nigeria towards prosperity and unity.

He made this declaration during a special session on the state of the nation and led prayers for the country in Abuja yesterday.

“I have strong faith in my country and its leadership, particularly our President, whom I believe has been sent by God to lead us,” said Prophet Ikuru.

The clergyman firmly believes that Nigeria will experience prosperity under President Tinubu’s guidance.

Therefore, he urged Nigerians to remain calm amidst the ongoing fuel crisis, emphasizing that the removal of fuel subsidies is a strategic measure taken by the President.

“The President removed the subsidy to address the issues surrounding the palliatives. I urge the people to have faith in our wise and knowledgeable leader,” he stated.

In his address, Prophet Ikuru highlighted the President’s past achievements as the governor of Lagos State, which he transformed into a global attraction.

“He successfully made Lagos State a beacon of hope for Nigeria. People genuinely love Lagos State, and foreigners are drawn to its allure,” he said.

Why Nigerians are experiencing hardship — Primate Ayodele

The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has revealed reason Nigerians are experiencing hardship under President Bola Tinubu-led administration saying God is against a Muslim-Muslim presidency for the nation.

In a statement signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, Primate Ayodele made it known that the people are facing the consequences of voting for a Muslim-Muslim ticket which he warned them against several times before the election.

The cleric recounted that he was criticized for speaking against the Muslim-Muslim ticket during the campaign period because many people, including clerics, failed to see beyond their noses.

He stated that APC supporters felt he hated Muslims and Tinubu due to his constant prophecies against another APC government but expressed that he has now been vindicated following the hardship being faced in the country.

‘’Where are the clerics supporting the Muslim-Muslim ticket? They have turned against the government because they couldn’t see beyond their nose. It’s not about hating any religion, it’s about doing what God wants. God doesn’t support the Muslim-Muslim ticket and till today, it’s still the same.

‘’Nigerians are yet to experience hardship, just like I warned before this government, Buhari’s tenure will be a joke compared to what this present government will bring to Nigerians. It’s just barely three months and we are already wailing, it’s going to be a long ride and it will not be easy.

Amnesty for ex-agitators brought stability to Niger Delta – Clark

Ijaw leader and elder statesman, Chief Edwin Clark, said the Presidential Amnesty Programme brought about stability to the Niger Delta region, describing the current status as a boost for the nation’s economy.

Clark said this in a communique signed by the Pan Niger Delta Forum Board of Trustees Secretary, Godknows Igali and made available to journalists on Thursday.

The communique was jointly adopted by Clark; PAP Interim Administrator, Major General Barry Ndiomu (retd); representatives of PANDEF; Ijaw National Congress; ex-agitators and other prominent stakeholders of the Niger Delta region.

“The Presidential Amnesty Programme has brought relative and sustainable peace for oil and gas activities to thrive, a situation which is in the overall well-being of the national economy. It has remained a major booster to the critical oil and gas industry, from which the country earns most of its revenue,” he said.

Clark reaffirmed that the PAP, which was instituted by late ex-President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua in 2009, has played a major role in bringing peace, security and stability to the Niger Delta region, which at the time was challenged by an upsurge of militant activities.

APC chieftain hails Tinubu over appointment of ministers, warns against corruption

The South-South Zonal organising Secretary of the ruling All Progressives Congress, Dr. Blessing Agbomhere, has hailed President Bola Tinubu over the appointment of cabinet members, saying “President Tinubu’s move shows prioritising national interest over regional concerns.”

The PUNCH reports on Monday that Tinubu inaugurated the new ministers as members of the Federal Executive Council after swearing in 45 ministers cleared by the Senate. The inauguration was held at the State House Banquet Hall, Abuja.

Agbomhere commended Tinubu while congratulating the appointment of the Women Leader of the party, Dr. Mary Alile Idele, urging her to bring her wealth of experience in philanthropic and humanitarian activism to bear on the mandate of galvanising Nigerian women to work assiduously for the realisation of the renewed hope agenda of the President Bola Tinubu led administration.

Agbomhere, while addressing journalists in Abuja on Thursday described the women leader from Edo state as a resolute figure within the APC, who has exerted unwavering efforts to enhance the party’s prospects not only in the South-South Geopolitical zone but throughout Nigeria.

