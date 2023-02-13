Today’s Headlines: Tinubu’ll Emerge President With Our Support-Moh. Lukman , Oyedepo Declares 3day Fasting

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Tinubu Will Emerge President With Our Support – Lukman

National Vice Chairman (North-West) of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Salihu Moh. Lukman has expressed confidence that the party’s presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, will win this year’s election.

Source: Daily Post Nigeria

According to him, the support shown by people during the APC presidential campaign rally in the North-West indicated the party’s success in the region and victory in the coming elections. Lukman pointed out that the North West has always been the determining factor for presidential candidates to win elections in the country.

A statement issued on Sunday by Lukman explained that Kebbi State APC Presidential Rally on Saturday, February 11, 2023, concluded the phase of the APC presidential campaign rallies in all the seven states of the North-West.

Oyedepo Declares 3day Fasting, Prayers to Reclaim Nigeria

Ahead of the general elections, the Presiding Bishop of the Living Faith Worldwide, LFC, also called Winners Chapel David Olaniyi Oyedepo has declared three days of prayer and fasting to save the soul of Nigeria.

Source: Vanguard

Speaking during the Church’s 3rd service in Ota, Oyedepo who had consistently warned against voting President Buhari into power said we need to beg for forgiveness of sins. He said:” This came with a note of urgency. How many want to see the security of lives and property restored in Nigeria?

How many want to see a nation where parents can send their children and wards to school without the fear of kidnapping, abduction, or evil things? How many want to see the right kind of leaders emerge at all levels in the forthcoming general elections? How many want to see a crisis-free election?

I am directed to declare a 3-day prayer and fasting across the nation.

Robbers invade Lagos eatery, shoot a security guard

A yet-to-be-identified security guard was shot on Sunday when some armed robbers invaded a branch of the Chicken Republic on Admiralty Way, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos State.

Source: Punch papers

PUNCH Metro learned that when the robbers stormed the eatery, workers, customers,s and residents around the premises were thrown into a panic. The robbers, during the operation, reportedly carted away valuables and did not attack customers who witnessed the operation.

Reacting to the development, a Twitter handle, @OriesiVapor, said in a post that he was driving home from church when he heard a gunshot from the crime scene, adding that people in the restaurant ran helter-skelter to keep safe. “I was driving by after church on my way back home, then suddenly heard a gunshot from the area and saw people running out of the restaurant. I don’t exactly know what happened. It seems that I also saw a body on the floor through the entrance,” the post read.

New naira: No bank will be shut down – CIBN

The Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria has reiterated the statement of the Central Bank of Nigeria reassuring Nigerians that the banking sector in the country remains very sound and safe.

Source: Punch papers

CIBN disclosed the soundness of the banking industry has been reaffirmed severally by the Central Bank of Nigeria as the only body best suited to assess the strength of the financial industry in Nigeria. “We equally like to allay the fears around the shortage of materials for printing the new naira notes, which the CBN has also discredited. This has also been debunked in a widely circulated press release by the Nigeria Security Printing and Minting Company, which described the story as false, baseless, and misleading,” it said.

The President of the Council of CIBN, Ken Okpara said implored the Nigerians to disregard any contrary information as the entire banking community remains focused, committed, and working round the clock to address all the contending issues to restore normalcy.

