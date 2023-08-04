Today’s Headlines: Tinubu Writes To Nigerian Senate On ECOWAS Resolutions Against Nigeria

Tinubu Writes To Nigerian Senate On ECOWAS Resolutions Against Nigeria

President Bola Tinubu has said part of the resolution of the Economic Of West African Countries (ECOWAS) against the Niger coup is that the Nigerian government should close all land borders leading to Niger Republic.

Another resolution of the African leaders is to stop electricity supply to Niger Republic, mobilise international support to stop the coup and prevent operation of commercial and special flights into and from Niger Republic.

Others are blockage of goods in transit to Niger especially from Lagos and eastern seaports, embark on sensitisation of Nigerians on effects of the coup and deployment of military to Niger Republic to stop the coup.

Ondo Government Unfolds Palliative Package

The Ondo State Government has announced comprehensive palliative measures to cushion the effects of the removal of the petrol subsidy on residents of the state.

The Commissioner for Finance, who also chairs a committee set up by the state government on palliatives, Wale Akinterinwa, announced the measures on Thursday.

They include free rides for students on shuttle buses from when schools resume in September until 31 December.

Lawal Restates Commitment To Restore Peace In Zamfara

The governor stated this while receiving a report from the transition committee, where he promised to carefully study the report and come up with action plans for immediate implementation.

Governor Dauda Lawal reaffirmed the state government’s determination to block all revenue leakages and entrench the culture of accountability, transparency, and openness in governance.

Panadol Manufacturer, GSK, To End tions In Nigeria After 51 Years

In a statement sent to the Nigerian Exchange Limited, the multinational pharmaceutical company said it would transition to a third-party direct distribution model for its pharmaceutical products.

At the same time, the company said it is now working with its advisers to agree on the next steps, while it plans to submit a scheme of arrangements to the Securities and Exchange Commission for the possible return of cash to its local shareholders.

