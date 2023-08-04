Today’s Headlines: Tinubu writes Senate, seeks support for military intervention, Family announces b

Niger coup: Tinubu writes Senate, seeks support for military intervention.

According to Punch news, President Bola Tinubu has written to the Senate seeking its support for military intervention against the military junta in the Niger Republic.

He also sought the backing of the legislature on the cutting off of electricity to the country.

The PUNCH had reported that Niger’s democratically elected president, Mohamed Bazoum, was toppled by his guards.

Tinubu, Nigeria’s president and the Chairman of the Economic Community of West African States, had on Sunday met with some fellow ECOWAS leaders to discuss appropriate ways to restore democracy in Niger.

The leaders of the West African regional bloc met to discuss sanctions to be placed against the military personnel who toppled Bazoum on July 26, 2023.

The President’s letter read, “Political situation in Niger. Following the unfortunate political situation in Niger Republic culminating in the overthrow of its President, ECOWAS under my leadership condemned the coup in its entirety and resolved to seek the return of the democratically elected govt in a bid to restore peace, ECOWAS convened a meeting and came out with a communique.”

Family announces burial arrangement for late actor Saint Obi.

According to Punch news, The family of a Nollywood icon, Saint Obi, has announced the funeral arrangement of the deceased actor.

The deceased actor will be laid to rest on Friday, August 18 in his hometown, Umuezealaeze, Alaenyi Ogwa, in Imo State, according to a flyer released by the family

According to details on the flyer, ”The funeral service and interment will hold at Saint Obi’s family home, Umuezealaeze, Alaenyi Ogwa, Imo State.

The Nollywood actor reportedly passed away on Monday, May 8, 2023, at 57 after battling a protracted ailment.

However, the Actors Guild of Nigeria had yet to make an official statement about the movie star’s death due to an alleged family disagreement.

Police neutralise ‘notorious’ armed robber in Akwa Ibom.

According to Punch news, The Akwa Ibom State Police command said it had neutralised a notorious armed robber, one Wisdom Sunday Akpan, who has been on its wanted list over time.

The police said the armed robber killed by operatives of the Command’s Special Weapons And Tactics Team, who were attempting to arrest him, was a remnant of a dreaded armed robbery gang, led by the late Malachi Uwem Friday.

This was contained in a statement on Friday, in Uyo by the command’s Public Relations Officer, Odiko Macdon titled “Akwa Ibom Police Neutralised Notorious Armed Robber Wisdom Sunday Akpan”

According to the statement, the deceased armed robber was responsible for the murder of about 13 persons and maiming of 22 others whom he had dispossessed.

The statement reads in part, “One of the most deadly armed robbers in the Akwa Ibom State Police Command wanted list, responsible for the murder of about thirteen (13) persons, and shooting of about twenty-two (22) others, who has dispossessed innocent Akwa Ibomites, mostly Residents of Ikot Ambang, Ikot Efun, Ikot Inuan, Itak, Ikot Osukpong, Okobo Ibiono, etc in Ibiono LGA and parts of Uyo LGA, one Wisdom Sunday Akpan has been neutralised by tives of the Command’s Special Weapons And Tactics Team while he was out for operation.

“The said Wisdom, who shot at Police tives while attempting to arrest him, is a remnant of a dreaded armed robbery gang, led by the late Malachi Uwem Friday.

Ethiopia declares ‘state of emergency’ over violence.

According to Punch news, Ethiopia’s Federal Government on Friday declared a “state of emergency” following an escalation of violence in the northern region of Amhara, the office of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said.

“It has become necessary to declare a state of emergency as a situation has emerged where it has become difficult to control this unacceptable movement under current law,” it said in a statement posted on social media.

The statement did not make clear if the state of emergency applied nationwide or just to Amhara, which lies to the north of the capital Addis Ababa.

Abiy’s government did not reply immediately to questions from AFP.

Clashes in Amhara between the national army and local fighters have escalated in recent weeks, prompting travel warnings from foreign governments and the cancellation of flights by the national carrier Ethiopian Airlines.

