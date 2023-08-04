Today’s Headlines: Tinubu Writes Senate, Seeks Approval For Military Action, Tinubu Woos Libya

Tinubu Writes Senate, Seeks Approval For Military Action Against Niger

Photo credit: vanguard newspaper

President Bola Tinubu has written the Nigerian Senate, intimating it of the proposed military action and other sanctions against the military officers who recently seized power in the Niger Republic by the Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS.

Since the soldiers seized power in Niger on July 26, the leaders of the West African regional bloc headed by President Tinubu, has been in discussions, especially on sanctions against the coup plotters.

However, the junta has remained adamant. Not even a delegation by Tinubu, yesterday, could de-escalate the situation.

(Photo credit: Google)

Tinubu Woos Libya

Photo credit: punch newspaper

President Bola Tinubu, on Thursday, dispatched a delegation led by a Nigerian diplomat, Babagana Kingibe, to engage with the leaders of Libya and Algeria on the crisis in Niger Republic, where a military junta overthrew democratically-elected President Mohamed Bazoum.

This was as he sent another delegation, headed by former Nigerian Head of State, Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar, to Niger to speedily resolve the current political impasse in the country.

Briefing the two delegations, Tinubu, who is Chairman of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government, charged them to engage all stakeholders robustly to do whatever it takes to ensure a conclusive and amicable resolution of the situation in Niger for African peace and development rather than a move to adopt the geopolitical positions of other nations.

Festus Keyamo Reacts To Ministerial Nomination

Photo credit: vanguard newspaper

In a jubilant mood, Festus Keyamo, has reacted to his ministerial nomination by President Bola Tinubu.

The former minister of state for labour and productivity under former President Muhammadu Buhari was announced as a nominee during Senate plenary on Friday.

In a letter addressed to the Senate on Friday, Tinubu picked Keyamo as one of the two new nominees added to the second batch of the ministerial nominees announced on Wednesday.

PDP Knocks APC Over Ganduje’s Appointment As National Chair

Photo credit: punch newspaper

The Peoples Democratic Party on Thursday chided the All Progressives Congress for settling for the former Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje, as its National Chairman.

The PDP, in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba said “The choice of Ganduje by the APC as its National Chairman, despite the stinking corruption and bribery allegations against him in the public domain, further confirms that the APC is a cesspit of corruption.”

The statement noted further that by appointing Ganduje, notoriously referred to as “Gandollar’ the APC is validating its party as that of ’embezzlers and charlatans.”

