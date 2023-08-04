Today’s Headlines: Tinubu Writes National Assembly, Seeks Approval For Military Action; Niger APC Chairman Resigns Position

Tinubu Finally Seeks NA Military Intervention in Niger

President Bola Tinubu has written the Nigerian Senate, intimating the proposed military action and other sanctions against the military officers who recently seized power in the Niger Republic by the Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS.

Source: Vanguard

Since the soldiers seized power in Niger on July 26, the leaders of the West African regional bloc headed by President Tinubu, have been in discussions, especially on sanctions against the coup plotters. However, the junta has remained adamant. Not even a delegation by Tinubu, yesterday, could de-escalate the situation.

His letter to the Senate was read on the floor of the Upper Chamber by the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio. The letter read: “Political situation in Niger. Following the unfortunate political situation in the Niger Republic culminating in the overthrow of its President, ECOWAS under my leadership condemned the coup in its entirety and resolved to seek the return of the democratically elected government.

Niger APC Chairman Resigns Position

The Niger State chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Haliru Zakari Jikantoro, has resigned his position without giving any reason.

Source: Leadership

He announced his resignation after a meeting of the State Working Committee (SWC) of the party at the APC Secretariat in Minna, in the presence of the Chief Political Adviser to the State Governor, Alhaji Mohammed Nma Kolo.

Jikantoro said, “I on my own humbly and willingly wish to resign my position as the chairman of APC. No issues or crisis, I feel I can add value in other positions in the future.”

Military Intervention In Niger Republic Will Affect Nigeria, Northern Leaders Warn Tinubu

The umbrella body of Northern Nigeria, the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), has warned President Bola Tinubu and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) against military intervention in the Niger Republic.

Source: Sahara Reporters

SaharaReporters reported on Sunday that ECOWAS directed the closure of Land and air borders between member states against the Niger Republic over a military coup d’etat that removed democratically elected president, Mohamed Bazoum from office.

The Authority of Heads of State and Governments of ECOWAS, which Nigeria chairs also issued a seven-day ultimatum to the military in Niger Republic to restore the ousted President. According to ECOWAS, if the demand is not met within one week, all measures necessary to restore constitutional order in the Republic of Niger, including the use of force, will be taken.

Abdulsalami, Other ECOWAS Delegation Members Leave Niger Without Meeting Coup Leader Or Deposed President

A team from the West African regional bloc ECOWAS left the Republic of Niger without meeting the leader of the junta which seized power in a coup or the deposed President Mohamed Bazoum.

Source: Sahara Reporters

According to a delegation member on Friday, the team led by former Nigerian military ruler, Abdulsalami Abubakar could not spend the night in Niger as scheduled. The ECOWAS delegation arrived in the capital Niamey on Thursday “but did not spend the night” as scheduled, nor meet with coup leader Abdourahamane Tiani or deposed President Mohamed Bazoum, the team member said.

The delegation was initially due to meet Tiani to present ECOWAS’s demands, according to the Nigerian Presidency, Alarabiya reports. Regional powerhouse Nigeria holds the rotating presidency of ECOWAS, which imposed sanctions and on Sunday gave the putschists a week to restore Bazoum to power.

