Today’s Headlines: Tinubu, Work With Best Brains—Archbishop, Mmesomma: It’s Time To Move On—Keyamo

Tinubu, Work With Best Brains—Archbishop

Photos Credits: Daily Post

The Archbishop of Ondo Province, Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, Rev Simeon Borokini, has called on President Bola Tinubu to settle down quickly to the task of leading the country. He also urged him to select individuals with unwavering integrity and deep reverence for God to serve in his cabinet.

While highlighting the many challenges currently facing the country, the cleric stressed the importance of having individuals of impeccable character working alongside the President.

Borokini emphasised that only by doing so can the country effectively overcome its present difficulties.

(Photos Credits: Google)

Mmesomma: It’s Time To Move On—Keyamo

Photos Credits: Daily Post

Former Minister of State for Labour and Productivity, Festus Keyamo, today joined the call for Mmesomma Ejikeme to undergo counselling.

According to Keyamo: “She obviously did not know the weight and gravity of what she was doing. As teenagers, most of us made juvenile mistakes that never came to light.”

Describing Mmesomma Ejikeme as a brilliant girl, judging by her original JAMB score of 249, he added: “The parents should encourage her to do a public apology to JAMB, to her family, and to Nigerians, after which she should be allowed to get her admission based on her actual scores.”

JUST IN: Missing former ASUU chairman found in

Photos Credits: Punch paper

A former President of the Academic Staff Union of Universities Dipo Fasina, popularly known as ‘Jingo’ who was earlier declared missing has been found in Turkey.

The former ASUU chair was said to have been missing since Saturday, 1 July.

In a tweet by The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission on Sunday, Fasina was found at the airport and would be on his way to Nigeria on Monday.

NIDCOM also commended Nigeria’s High Commission in Turkey for the collaborative efforts to locate the scholar.

Seychelles imposes ban on Nigerian passport holders

Photos Credits: Vanguard paper

Seychelles has allegedly imposed a ban on Nigerian passport holders, applying for short-term visa or holiday purposes.

A travel content creator, raised the alarm on Saturday evening after receiving a rejection email.

A screenshot of the, which was shared on Twitter partly reads, “We regret to inform you that your application has been denied, as per immigration regulation, for now we are not accepting any NIGERIAN passport holder for holiday purposes. Kindly contact https://www.ics.gov.sc/ (Seychelles Immigration) or call 248 4 293 636 for more information.”

The user stated, “It seems Seychelles just placed a ban on Nigerian passport holders. The thing with having a Nigerian passport is you can be postponing travel plans until you become Bill Gates and immigration policies will be like Dey play.”

The ban comes six months after Nigeria signed a pact for direct flights with the countries.

WaterGo (

)