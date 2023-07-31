Today’s Headlines: Tinubu won’t regret nominating me as minister– Wike, Senate clears Wike for ministerial role

Tinubu won’t regret nominating me as minister – Wike

The immediate past governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike has promised that President Bola Tinubu will not regret nominating him to be one of his ministers.

He said this during the screening of ministerial nominees before the Senate on Monday.

During the screening on Monday, the ex-governor bragged about his achievements in Rivers and promised to replicate the same for the country at large, if given the opportunity to serve in any capacity.

He said, “As governor, it’s on record in this country, everybody will attest to it that I changed the landscape of Port Harcourt. It’s on record that in four years, I completed 12 flyovers. You will testify to it Mr President that you have come to commission projects in Rivers State.

“What is important is what passion you have. Do you love your people? I can say it as a governor in my four years in the first term, I’ve never left my state and slept outside my state. I made sure that I was in my state to take on the challenges. And that is why when I was leaving, I was leaving like a hero.

“What do I want to offer? Am I committed to the job? And I thank Mr President for not limiting me. I believe how hungry Mr President is for solving the problems of Nigeria, we have no choice but to give him that required support. I assure you if I’m confirmed in whatever capacity, Mr President will not regret nominating me.”

Wike is the only chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the ministerial list of the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration sent by the President to the Senate last Thursday.

The Nigeria Senate, has cleared the former Governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike for ministerial role.

Wike had arrived at the National Assembly to appear before the lawmakers for his ministerial screening.

While the former Rivers has been cleared by the Senate, it is not clear which ministry Wike will head.

According to the ministerial list earlier forwarded to Senate, President Bola Tinubu did not indicate any portfolio for the nominees.

Recall that Wike, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was part of the first set of nominees screened by the Senate on Monday.

Wike, who was crossed with the PDP’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, had worked for Tinubu during the 2023 February presidential election.

The PDP chieftain is believed to have been compensated with the ministerial appointment for supporting the then-APC president candidate, Tinubu.

National Assembly begs labour to shelve strike

The National Assembly has made a passionate appeal to Organised Labour to reconsider the decision to embark on a national industrial action on Wednesday.

Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on

Labour, Employment and Productivity, Hon. Adegboyega Adefarati, made the appeal during a chat with newsmen in Akure, the Ondo state capital.

Adefarati, is representing Akoko South West/South East federal constituency in the green chamber.

He expressed concern over the potential severity of negative impacts the industrial action could have on ordinary Nigerians, particularly those who are already grappling with the economic situation.

The lawmaker noted that President Bola Tinubu and the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abass, are fully aware of the prevailing circumstances.

Also, speaking on the doctors strike, Adefarati emphasised that the President of the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) should take into consideration the plight of Nigerians while pressing forward with their demands.

He said that there was the need for a balanced approach that considers both the welfare of doctors and the well-being of the populace.

The House Committee Chairman assured the public that the government is actively engaged in addressing the pertinent issues in a comprehensive manner.

Oyo govt calls labour to a roundtable, says only 3 months’ deductions owed

The Oyo State Government has rallied the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) to a roundtable discussion on the issue of salary deductions, stating that it owes three months deductions not six months claimed by the labour unions.

The statement by the state Commissioner for Information, Mr Dotun Oyelade comes in the heels of Monday’s protest at the State Secretariat by the labour centres.

Oyelade in the statement argued that every state in the country owes workers salary deductions, describing the three months owed by Oyo State as the least.

Rather than protest, Oyelade argued that the present government deserved a pat on the back having even paid July salaries while some states had arrears of salaries.

While noting workers’ right to access their wages, Oyelade said it was expedient for the labour centres to come to the negotiating table and together with the government chart a realistic path in balancing attending to the welfare of workers.

He further enjoined workers to resume at their duty posts.

The statement read: “The Oyo State Government calls on the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) to discuss the issue of salary deductions exhaustively, before embarking on any form of protest. Only three months and not six months are owed to workers.

