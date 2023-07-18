Today’s Headlines: Tinubu Won’t Disappoint, Akume Assures Nigerians, Kyari Takes Over APC NWC

Tinubu won’t disappoint, Akume assures Nigerians

The SGF urged the visiting team to always correct the government whenever it observes any wrong.

“This government will not disappoint Nigerians. The President means well, but we can go wrong. When we go wrong, correct us,” he said.

Akume listed the bold steps President Tinubu had taken so far, saying these have impacted the national economy and sent positive signals to policy makers at local and international levels that the government means business.

Kyari takes over APC NWC

Kyari presided over the National Working Committee (NWC) meeting after which he announced Adamu’s resignation to reporters.

Kyari also announced the postponement of the National Caucus meeting billed for today and the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting slated for tomorrow.

Deputy National Secretary, Festus Fuanter, also took over as Senator Iyiola Omisore’s replacement in an acting capacity. Omisore also hastily resign yesterday.

Despite govt’s assurance, Enugu, Imo residents observe IPOB’s ‘sit-at-home’ order

Residents of Enugu metropolis and its environs yesterday complied with IPOB’s Monday sit-at-home despite assurances from security agents and the state government.

The Governor of Enugu State, Peter Mbah, had told the residents that there is no such thing as a sit-at-home on Mondays or any other day; hence they should defy the order.

Gov. Soludo Congratulates Ex-APGA Nat’l Chair, Oye On His Birthday

Governor of Anambra State, Chukwuma Charles Soludo has congratulated the immediate past Nation­al Chairman of the All Pro­gressives Grand Alliance (APGA) on his 67th birth­day celebration.

Governor Soludo said Oye’s sterling leadership qualities as the former APGA National Chairman contributed tremendously in stabilising the party.

Sacking You Won’t Lead To Anarchy, LP Replies Tinubu

The Labour Party (LP) has replied a recent comment credited to President Bola Tinubu, where he reportedly warned the Presidential Election Pe­tition Court (PEPC) that sacking him from office for not attaining 25 percent votes in the FCT could lead to anarchy.

The opposition party in a statement by its acting National Publicity Secre­tary, Obiora Ifoh, told President Tinu­bu that “if there were no absurdity, chaos, and anarchy when they (APC) forced their way into power, Nigeria will still witness peace when they are eventually evicted from power.

