Today’s Headlines: Tinubu won’t appoint ministers that will change Nigeria-Dele Farotimi, Threats to Kogi, Bayelsa, Imo polls disturbing – INEC

Dele Farotimi: Tinubu won’t appoint ministers that will change Nigeria

Dele Farotimi, a political activist and commentator, says President Bola Tinubu does not possess the will to appoint ministers that can fix Nigeria.

In an interview with 90Minutes Africa on Sunday, Farotimi said members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) do not have the interest of the country at heart.

Over the past few days, there have been conversations on the delay in the submission of the ministerial list to the senate for screening.

The president has till Friday, July 28, to submit the list, in accordance with a 60-day constitutional timeframe.

Threats to Kogi, Bayelsa, Imo polls disturbing – INEC

The Chairman, Independent National Electoral Commission, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, has urged political parties to warn their supporters against violence ahead of the November 11 governorship elections in Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi states.

Speaking on Tuesday in Abuja at INEC election quarterly review meeting with political parties, Yakubu expressed concern about the increasing cases of pre-election violence by political parties, hence, the need to address the issue.

The INEC chairman said, “I appeal to party leaders for introspection on the conduct of your candidates and their supporters. The use of thugs during elections to harass election officials, intimidate voters and disrupt processes, sometimes resulting in the destruction of election materials or even worse must be addressed.

“Campaign in the public by parties and candidates in the three states commenced on July 14, 2023, as provided in the timetable and schedule of activities for the governorship elections.

“Sadly, there are already disturbing reports of clashes between opposing parties with claims and counter-claims of innocence or culpability. These claims help no one. Rein in your supporters.”

Yakubu, however, said INEC would apply lessons learnt from the last general elections to improve on the forthcoming off-cycle elections.

Politicians Misinterpreting My Visits To Tinubu – Jonathan

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has denied any move to influence the nomination of a minister from Bayelsa State in the government of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

A group known as All Progressives Congress (APC) Elders Council in Bayelsa State had raised alarm over the alleged move by the ex-Nigerian leader to influence the nomination of a ministerial slot from Bayelsa.

But Jonathan, while reacting to the allegation, said some politicians in the state might have wrongly interpreted his recent visits to the Presidential Villa.

In a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Mr Ikechukwu Eze, the former President said the visits were to brief President Bola Tinubu, who has just been elected as the Chairman of the Authority of ECOWAS Heads of State and Government, on the recent developments in the sub-region, since Jonathan himself is the Chairman of ECOWAS Council of the Wise.

Badagry port ready in two years, says Sanwo-Olu

The Governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, revealed on Tuesday that the state had obtained approval for the building of a port in Badagry to decongest Apapa and Tin Can.

The governor expressed the hope that with the collaboration of investors, the Badagry port should be delivered “in two years or so.”

Sanwo-Olu disclosed this while receiving the acting Comptroller General of the Nigeria Customs Service, Mr Adewale Adeniyi, and a delegation of the NCS who paid him a courtesy visit at the Lagos House, Marina, on Tuesday.

The governor, who expressed delight that operations had gradually begun at the Lekki Deep Seaport after its inauguration some months ago, stressed that the state government had resolved to build more ports in the state.

“We have been taking a more proactive position to see how we can build more new ports.

“I need to also inform you that there is also an approval for a Badagry port. The whole idea is to build strategic infrastructure for our citizens.

“Lekki is on the eastern part, and Badagry is on the western part; so that we can decongest Apapa and Tin Can, which have already stretched their capacities to the limit of what is necessary.”

Borno distributes foodstuffs to 23,000 households

About 23,000 households in Baga, Kukawa Local Government Area of Borno State have received food palliatives in line with President Bola Tinubu’s agenda of ensuring food security across the country.

“Distribution of palliatives is one of the agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu,” Governor Babagana Zulum said while distributing the food and non-food items to the beneficiaries.

“He (Tinubu) has declared an emergency on food security, and in line with this objective, Borno State Government is distributing food items to communities.

“We have provided food and non-food items to over 20,000 men and women (today),” Zulum said.

The Monday food distribution in Baga reached 13,000 households in Baga town itself, 3,500 at Cross Kauwa, a town near Baga, and 6,500 in Doro Baga, another community, totalling 23,000 households, according to the government.

Each of the 23,000 households received bags of rice, spaghetti and maize grain with women getting a wrapper each.

SPORTEPL: Rio Ferdinand names Arsenal player he hated

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand has admitted that he hated Arsenal legend Ian Wright during their playing days due to the latter’s wind-up tactics.

Rio Ferdinand said that this was the case when he [Ferdinand] used to ply his trade for West Ham United.

Wright scored 168 goals and provided 12 assists in 270 appearances across all competitions for the Gunners.

He also helped Arsene Wenger’s team win five major trophies between 1991 and 1998.

Ferdinand came up through the ranks at West Ham and played for the London side between 1995 and 2000.

It was during this period that he played against Ian Wright’s Arsenal side.

