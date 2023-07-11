Today’s Headlines: Tinubu Won But Peter Obi Did Not Lose, Obasanjo Attacks NASS On Huge Salary Package

Tinubu won the election but Peter Obi did not lose

The 2023 presidential election was a great leap forward for Nigeria. For the first time, either by design or coincidence, we had three industrialists, namely, Peter Obi of the Labour Party, LP; Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress, APC; and Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, led in the race. This marked a total departure from the era where retired and tired army generals dominated the political scene.

You won’t be wrong defining 2023 as the end of an era and beginning of another. In the unhappy era that ended May 29 2023, Nigeria was a political disaster. Under the retired military officers, who initially came to power as young revolutionaries, Nigeria abysmally failed to grow on all indices of power- political, monetary, intellectual and religious stabilities. You now begin to question the rationale for returning them to power as civilian presidents.

We are convinced there is a direct link between the long period, January 15th 1966 to May 29 2023, Nigeria was exposed to the clueless leadership under the old guard and high levels of violence and corruption of today. Isa Sanusi of Amnesty International revealed that within the first three weeks of the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu government, 123 Nigerians were killed by non-state actors; a spillover from the General Muhammadu Buhari (rtd) government, for instance.

Agreed that a probable great future beckons; we must still interrogate the leaderships of the past six decades. Such exercise, apart from engendering the much needed national relief, will also bring about foreclosure to an unproductive epoch.

This article comes in two parts. In part one we shall look at the revolutionary forces that brought the generals to power as young officers and still retained them as civilian presidents.

Obasanjo Attacks NASS On Huge Salary Package

Photo Credit:Independent

Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo has faulted the alleged huge salaries being enjoyed by the members of the National Assembly.

He spoke in Ado-Ekiti during the Colloquium held in commemoration of the 60th Anniversary of a foremost Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) Afe Babalola at the bar.

Speaking on the remuneration of the members of the members of the Nigerian parliament Obasanjo alleged that the legislators did not allow the insitution constitutionally saddled with the responsibility to determine it but decided to fix it themselves.

He argued that nobody would appreciate democracy until it impacts positively on the lives of the ordinary man.

“By the Nigerian Constitution, the revenue mobilization and fiscal commission was supposed to fix the salaries and emoluments of the members of the National Assembly but they set the constitution aside and decided to fix their salaries. Even,if is constitutional, it is not moral but it is neither constitutional nor moral ” he said.

Obasanjo stated that the democracy of a nation is very important, noting that it is a journey and not a destination.

IG Receives Report On New Squad

Photos Credits: Punch paper

The committee instituted by the acting Inspector General of Police, Olukayode Egbetokun, on the establishment of the Special Intervention Squad and the withdrawal of Police Mobile Force personnel from VIP escort/guard duties, has submitted its report.

The IG had, during a meeting with Squadron Leaders and Tactical Commanders on June 26, 2023, vowed to effect the withdrawal of Police Mobile Force personnel from VIP escort/guard duties.

He also announced the establishment of the Special Intervention Squad, which would have 40,000 highly-trained police officers, including selected officers from the Police Mobile Force, as replacements.

The committee headed by the Deputy Inspector General of Police (tions), Adeleke Bode, was set up to assess and advise on how these policies could be implemented seamlessly.

Plateau Govt Relaxes Curfew In Mangu LGA

Photo credit: channels television

The Plateau State Government has announced a review of the 24-hour curfew earlier imposed on Mangu Local Government Area (LGA) which is now to be observed between 7 pm to 6 am.

According to a statement signed by the Director of Press and Public Affairs, Bere Gyang, the State Security Council decided to relax the curfew after a review of the situation in the LGA.

The security council also put into consideration to allow students to participate in the ongoing National Examination Council (NECO) and Junior Secondary School Certificate Examination (JSSCE).

