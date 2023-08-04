Today’s Headlines: Tinubu Won But Obi And Atiku Did Not Lose, Jonathan Mourns Bayelsa Ex-Chief Judge

Tinubu won but Obi and Atiku did not lose

The 2023 presidential election was a great leap forward for Nigeria. For the first time, either by design or coincidence, we had three industrialists, namely, Peter Obi of the Labour Party, LP; Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress, APC; and Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, led in the race. This marked a total departure from the era where retired and tired army generals dominated the political scene.

You won’t be wrong defining 2023 as the end of an era and beginning of another. In the unhappy era that ended May 29 2023, Nigeria was a political disaster. Under the retired military officers, who initially came to power as young revolutionaries, Nigeria abysmally failed to grow on all indices of power- political, monetary, intellectual and religious stabilities. You now begin to question the rationale for returning them to power as civilian presidents.

We are convinced there is a direct link between the long period, January 15th 1966 to May 29 2023, Nigeria was exposed to the clueless leadership under the old guard and high levels of violence and corruption of today. Isa Sanusi of Amnesty International revealed that within the first three weeks of the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu government, 123 Nigerians were killed by non-state actors; a spillover from the General Muhammadu Buhari (rtd) government, for instance.

Agreed that a probable great future beckons; we must still interrogate the leaderships of the past six decades. Such exercise, apart from engendering the much needed national relief, will also bring about foreclosure to an unproductive epoch.

This article comes in two parts. In part one we shall look at the revolutionary forces that brought the generals to power as young officers and still retained them as civilian presidents. Did they advance or hinder Nigeria while in public office? What other profitable ventures can we put them to, if only to wean them from politics? In part two we shall look at our national quest for industrialization. What do Nigerians stand to gain under Industrialist-President Tinubu?

Jonathan Mourns Bayelsa Ex-Chief Judge, Abiri

Former President Goodluck Jonathan, has expressed sadness over the death of the immediate past Chief judge of Bayelsa State, Hon. Justice Kate Abiri, describing her as a dedicated servant in the temple of justice.

In a condolence message by his Special Adviser, Ikechukwu Eze, to the family of the deceased and the Government of Bayelsa State, Jonathan noted that the deceased left an enble track record of honesty and integrity, adding that the jurist would be sorely missed.

In the message, the former president stated: “I condole with the Abiri and Waritimi families and the Government of Bayelsa State on the demise of the immediate past Chief Judge of Bayelsa State, Hon. Justice Kate Abiri who died on Thursday August 3, 2023.

“Justice Abiri was a jurist with an enble track record of honesty, integrity and steadfastness in the pursuit of truth and justice. She was an incorruptible judge, a symbol of courage, hope and inspiration to many across the country.”

Alia approves new retirement age for Benue teachers

Benue State Governor, Hyacinth Alia has approved the implementation of the new retirement age and length of service for all categories of teachers in the state.

This is contained in a press statement on Friday, signed by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Sir Tersoo Kula, and made available to the Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Makurdi.

The statement said the Governor has approved the implementation of the new retirement age and length of service for all categories of teachers in the state as recognized by the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN).

It further indicated that the circular was signed by the State’s Head of Service, Dr Ogbogbo Ode, adding that the implementation of the new process will be backdated to May, 2023.

The Governor said this was in furtherance to the enactment of the Harmonized Retirement Age for Teachers by the Benue State House of Assembly, which was signed into law by the outgone administration.

“Under the new approval, the new age of retirement for the teaching profession is 65 years with the length of service pegged at 40 years, depending on whichever comes first.

Delta lawmaker writes CDS, IGP on release of abducted constituent

The Member, House of Representatives for the Ndokwa/Ukwuani Federal Constituency, Hon. Nnamdi Ezechi, has solicited the intervention of the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Major General Christopher Musa and Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, for the immediate release of an abducted unidentified constituent.

Ezechi, in a letter addressed to the two security chiefs, commended them for their commitment to securing the lives and property of citizens of the country but added that they needed to do more to effectively deal with the increasing spate of kidnapping and banditry in parts of the country.

He said the unwholesome activities of bandits and kidnappers had become worrisome over the years and had portrayed the country in a bad light in the comity of nations, adding that the nation’s economy had been greatly affected due to the relocation of local and foreign investors to neighboring countries over insecurity.

