Today’s Headlines: Tinubu Won But Obi And Atiku Did Not Lose; G5: PDP Must Not Go Down – Bode George

Tinubu won but Obi and Atiku did not lose﻿

The 2023 presidential election was a great leap forward for Nigeria. For the first time, either by design or coincidence, we had three industrialists, namely, Peter Obi of the Labour Party, LP; Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress, APC; and Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, led in the race. This marked a total departure from the era where retired and tired army generals dominated the political scene.

You won’t be wrong defining 2023 as the end of an era and beginning of another. In the unhappy era that ended May 29 2023, Nigeria was a political disaster. Under the retired military officers, who initially came to power as young revolutionaries, Nigeria abysmally failed to grow on all indices of power- political, monetary, intellectual and religious stabilities. You now begin to question the rationale for returning them to power as civilian presidents.

PDP must not go down – Bode George

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bode George, has appealed to “those jumping ship” from the party to “calm down,” saying the party must not go down.

Chief George stated this in an interview with Arise TV on Wednesday.George urged aggrieved members of the PDP to stay put and resolve the party’s problems.

Recall that the G5 — an aggrieved faction of the party — met with President Bola Tinubu at the state house in Abuja a few weeks ago.

Similarly, former governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike, and foremost member of the G5, had also met with the President several times.

The meetings have left the public with speculations that the members of the G5 were considering a defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Speaking on the issue, George said PDP members “must never allow this party to crack up.”

He said, “We are still in court, and everyone still thinks they can win. Until the court decides who actually won the election, it will be a futile exercise trying to bring all sides together.

Court remands visually impaired man for defiling a 13-year-old

A visually impaired man named Francis Ugachukwu has been remanded by an Ikeja Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court in Lagos State for allegedly defiling a 13-year-old girl.

Ugachukwu was arraigned before the court on a one-count charge of defilement.

During the court proceedings, the state prosecution counsel, Abimbola Abolade, told the court that the defendant allegedly committed the offence in November 2022 at No. 16 Kareem Giwa Street, Abule-Osun, Ojoo, Lagos State.

The prosecutor said the alleged offence committed by Francis Ugachukwu is in violation of Section 137 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

Ugachukwu, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Justice Soladoye adjourned the case until Wednesday, October 18, for a hearing of the bail application and the commencement of trial.

Delta workers rejoice as Oborevwori approves payment of promotion arrears

Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State has approved the payment of long overdue promotion arrears to deserving public servants in the state.

The payment of the arrears would be in phases and will begin next month.

In a circular referenced HOS/41/7/16 and dated July 5, 2023, the state Head of Service, Reginal Bayoko stated that the payment would start with civil servants in the ministries.

Bayoko noted that staff in the judiciary, parastatals and Hospital Management Board would subsequently receive their payments in September 2023.

According to him, the governor approved a specific payment schedule, wherein the promotion arrears for staff in higher institutions within the state and the Post Primary Education Board (PPEB) will be disbursed in October and November 2023, respectively.

