Today’s Headlines: Tinubu Won 2023 Presidential Election, Court Declares, NLC Ends Strike, Asks Members To Prepare For Indefinite Action

Tinubu Won 2023 Presidential Election, Court Declares

The Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) has affirmed the election of President Bola Tinubu.

The court yesterday dismissed the petitions of Mr Peter Obi of the Labour Party and his party and Alhaji Abubakar Atiku and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Justice Haruna Tasmani, in his judgement which lasted over 12 hours, said that the petitioner’s failed to prove their allegations beyond reasonable doubt.

Atiku and PDP had premised their joint petition on alleged irregularities, corrupt practices and substantial non-compliance with the electoral laws.

In addition, they submitted that Tinubu was not qualified to participate in the poll on the grounds of alleged offences bordering on the forfeiture of $460,000 in the US, forgery, and dual citizenship amongst others.

In the lead judgement delivered by the Justice Tsammani, the court stated that for any election to be nullified, there must be proof of substantial non-compliance, corrupt practices and other irregularities.

NLC Ends Strike, Asks Members To Prepare For Indefinite Action

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) yesterday ended its two-day warning strike over unmet agreements by the federal government on the consequences of fuel subsidy removal, with a directive to all workers to resume work today.

NLC national president, Comrade Joe Ajaero, who announced the end of the strike in a press statement in Abuja, warned however that the warning strike was not the end of the struggle, but a precursor to a possible indefinite nationwide strike later in the month if the government fails to address its demands.

The labour centre described the warning strike as a success which demonstrated the readiness and resilience of Nigerian workers and citizens to defend their welfare and rights and hold the government accountable to adhere to established statutes.

Protest: UNILAG’s fee not highest, says management

The University of Lagos, Akoka, Lagos, has said its fee is not the highest among federal universities in the country.

Recently, UNILAG reviewed its obligatory charges but the National Association of Nigerian Students decided to protest against the increment on Wednesday.

On Wednesday morning, some NANS members who made an attempt to protest at the school’s gate were stopped and tear-gassed by security operatives.

A top principal officer who does not want his name mentioned told The PUNCH that the NANS members calling for the protest were no longer students of the institution and therefore had no right to call for protest on behalf of UNILAG’s authentic students.

He explained that from his records, over 75 per cent of the students had paid the fees, saying it was not UNILAG’s students that called for the protest.

“It is a calculated attempt, and from our records, over 75 per cent of our students have paid. These boys are opportunists our students are on holiday so there wasn’t any protest. They are just using UNILAG to gain clout. And we don’t have the highest fee, and we are not the only one charging fees.”

Sacked Kogi Senator Isah vows to challenge Court’s decision

The Senator representing Kogi East Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Jibrin Isah-Echocho, has vowed to challenge the decision of the Kogi Election Petition Tribunal that nullified his victory and ordered a rerun in 94 polling units.

The embattled APC lawmaker said he disagreed with the judgement, hence his decision to appeal the outcome at the Appeal Court.

The Senator faulted the tribunal’s decision, citing an earlier judgement that forbids additional inclusion of polling units to the legally approved ones.

“The interpretation of the tribunal raises serious questions, which has prompted the seeking of the right interpretation through the appellate court.

Isah who is the chairman, Senate Committee on Customs, Excise and Tariff said he is determined to defend his electoral victory and uphold the integrity of the electoral process.

The Senator, however, appealed to his supporters to remain calm in the face of the situation, promising to exhaust every constitutional privilege available to protect the integrity of the electoral process.

