Today’s Headlines: “Tinubu Won 2023 Presidential Election, Court Declares; A’Ibom Allocates N5bn To Palliatives Says Gov

Tinubu Won 2023 Presidential Election, Court Declares

Photo Credit:Leadership

The Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) has affirmed the election of President Bola Tinubu.

The court yesterday dismissed the petitions of Mr Peter Obi of the Labour Party and his party and Alhaji Abubakar Atiku and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Justice Haruna Tasmani, in his judgement which lasted over 12 hours, said that the petitioner’s failed to prove their allegations beyond reasonable doubt.

Atiku and PDP had premised their joint petition on alleged irregularities, corrupt practices and substantial non-compliance with the electoral laws.

In addition, they submitted that Tinubu was not qualified to participate in the poll on the grounds of alleged offences bordering on the forfeiture of $460,000 in the US, forgery, and dual citizenship amongst others.

In the lead judgement delivered by the Justice Tsammani, the court stated that for any election to be nullified, there must be proof of substantial non-compliance, corrupt practices and other irregularities.

A’Ibom Allocates N5bn To Palliatives_Gov

Photo Credit:Punch papers

The Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Umo Eno, said on Wednesday that his administration had committed over N5bn to the palliative scheme in the state.

Eno, who disclosed this in his address to mark his 100 days in office in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, said, “Distribution of additional bags of rice to each of the 2,272 gazetted villages; cash transfers to 53,000 workers in the state for three months; levy-free Fridays for transporters and traders for three months—all these have raised our contributions to the palliatives scheme to over N5bn.”

In agriculture, he said that the state government has acquired over 50,000 hectares of land across the 31 local government councils of the state and signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Songhai Farms to tackle food insecurity in the state.

According to Agency of Nigeria, Eno stated that education remains free and compulsory at primary and secondary levels.

He added, “As part of the palliatives we are rolling out, based on the initial N2bn we received from the Federal Government in the form of loans and rice, we intend to support parents with school uniforms, shoes, and the payment of bursaries to students in tertiary instructions after proper verifications.

Photo Credit:Google

Tinubu Has Initiated National Healing Process _Okorie

Photo Credit:The Sun papers

Former national chairman of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), Chief Chekwas Okorie, has given President Bola Tinubu a pass mark in his 100 days in office.

He commended Tinubu for his promptness in decision-making, and noted that it is a departure from former president, Muhammadu Buhari, who he claimed was indecisive on matters of national urgency.

“It is important to acknowledge that the process of national healing has started. There is a reasonable sense of equal citizenship by a cross-section of Nigerians. The healing of the wide division and alienation some Nigerians have suffered is a precursor to national unity, which Nigeria urgently needs.

“There are many positives that can be credited to President Tinubu in his first 100 days in office relative to his predecessor, who was even nicknamed Baba-go-slow as a result of his lethargic tendencies and indecisiveness on matters of national urgency.

Most of President Tinubu’s bold initiatives will mature into fruition and impact positively on the majority of the people over time. His ministers who have recently been sworn into office have been equipped with the President’s eight-point template for rapid development of Nigeria and the creation of jobs.

Tribunal Sacks Kogi APC senator, declares PDP’s Akpoti Winner

Photo Credit:The Sun papers

The Kogi State Election Petition Tribunal, yesterday, nullified the victory of Senator Abubakar Ohere of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and declared Natasha Akpoti-Uduagan of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as winner of Kogi Central Central.

The judgment came a day after the election of Isa Echocho of the APC representing Kogi East was voided and a rerun ordered in 94 polling units

The Tribunal Chairman, Justice K. A. Orjiako, who read the unanimous judgment of the three-man panel, said Ohere results were inflated in nine polling units of Ajaokuta LGA while that of Natasha was intentionally reduced by INEC ward collation officers.

The court said Natasha’s results in the nine polling units of Ajaokuta LGA was 1,073 against the 77 recorded by the ward collation officers while that of the APC candidate, Abubakar Ohere was inflated to 1,553 against the actual figure of 1,031.

