Today’s Headlines: Tinubu Will Win Convincingly In Rivers—APC, Gov Buni Escapes Attack At APC Rally

Tinubu Will Win Convincingly In Rivers—APC

The All Progressives Congress, APC, has stated that its Presidential Candidate would win convincingly in Rivers State in the 25th February presidential election.

Source: Vanguard papers

The party also disclosed that it has mobilised over 50,000 supporters of the party in the state to grace the rally, adding that it would be the mother of all campaigns witnessed in the nation.

Hon. Tony Okocha, members of the Presidential Campaign Council, PCC, and Independent Campaign Council, ICC, spoke in Port Harcourt, weekend, while inspecting the ongoing preparation of the Yakubu Gowon Stadium the approved venue for the February 15th APC presidential campaign in the state.

Photos Credit: Google

Governor Buni Escapes Attack At APC Rally

Yobe State Governor Mai Mala Buni has escaped a thuggery attack at All Progressives Congress zonal rally at Gashua the headquarters of Bade local government area.

Source: Channels TV

The APC supporters who converged for a zonal rally at Gashua play ground in their thousands chanted “Ba ma son Mai Mala Buni” meaning we do not want Mai Mala Buni.

The pandemonium started when the Governor was about hand to over APC flags to candidates ahead of the 2023 general elections and suddenly the thugs started throwing sands and objects.

The governor had to be whisked away with the help of his security aides.

AAC Presidential Candidate, Sowore Is My Preferred Candidate For 2023 Election –Nigerian Singer, Seun Kuti

Seun Anikulapo-Kuti, Nigerian musician and son of the late afro-beat legend, Fela Anikulapo-Kuti, says his preferred candidate for the 2023 presidential election is Omoyele Sowore of the African Action Congress.

Seun, who is the Chairman of the Movement of the people (MOP) disclosed this during an interview with Arise TV.

Source: Saharareporters

According to him, Sowore is the best of the frontline presidential candidates available but he is being held back to campaign for him because of his movement.

Other contenders in the election include Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress; Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party, Peter Obi of the Labour Party, Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria People’s Party and Prince Adewole Adebayo of the Social Democratic Party.

Oyedepo, Enenche, Ibiyomie, others announce 3-day fasting, prayer over presidential election

Ahead of the February presidential election, Bishop David Oyedepo of Living Faith Church has announced a three-day fasting and prayer to seek God’s help for a peaceful and credible poll.

Source: Daily Post

A circular sighted by our correspondent revealed that the exercise, which is expected to commence on Monday, February 13, is targeted at praying against forces that may manipulate the election.

According to the circular, David Ibiyomie of the Salvation Ministry and other ministries founded by spiritual sons of Oyedepo are expected to join the exercise.

