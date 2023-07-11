Today’s Headlines: Tinubu Will Vigorously Fight Corruption-Ribadu, Obasanjo Attacks NASS On Huge Salary Package

Tinubu Will Vigorously Fight Corruption – Ribadu

As Africa marks 20 years of anti-corruption Strategy on Tuesday, the National Security Adviser, Malam Nuhu Ribadu has said that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will Vigorously fight against the menace.

In what seems as a response to the call by the Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, Mathew Hassan Kukah and legal luminary, Femi Falana’s call on Tinubu on Monday to take a stand on the fight against corruption, NSA Ribadu, who is the pioneer Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) said Tinubu will vigorously pursue the fight against corruption.

Speaking at the inter-agency Task Team (IATT) African Anti-corruption Day 2023 in Abuja, with partners such as Macarthur foundation, UNODC and Centre for Democracy Development (CDD), Ribadu said since corruption has enormous effect on security, added that Tinubu will vigorously fight it.

Obasanjo Attacks NASS On Huge Salary Package

Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo has faulted the alleged huge salaries being enjoyed by the members of the National Assembly.

He spoke in Ado-Ekiti during the Colloquium held in commemoration of the 60th Anniversary of a foremost Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) Afe Babalola at the bar.

Speaking on the remuneration of the members of the members of the Nigerian parliament Obasanjo alleged that the legislators did not allow the insitution constitutionally saddled with the responsibility to determine it but decided to fix it themselves.

C’River: APC group rejects Ayade, backs Obun for ministerial position

Coalition of Concerned APC Members in Cross River State, has turned their back against former Governor Ben Ayade and appealed to President Bola Tinubu to appoint the former State Vice Chairman (Central), of the party, Cletus Obun, as minister.

The group said the call became expedient given the sterling qualities and loyalty of Obun to the party since its formation.

Addressing newsmen yesterday in Abuja a former Action Congress Youth Leader, Cross River State, Mfam Mbia Asu; former Leader, Boki Legislative Council, Amos Otu and 31 others, noted that Obun, over the years, turned down mouth-watery offers from the oppositions because of APC.

Asu recalled how Obun facilitated the defections of Senator Victor Ndoma-Egba, Senator John Owan Enoh, Victor Abang, Alex Egbona, Senator Florence Ita-Giwa, Amb. Soni Abang, Godwin Jedy Agba amongst others.

He observed that Obun is from the only political bloc in Cross River that has not produced a governor, deputy governor or minister since the inception of the Fourth Republic, which is the old Ikom.

Rivers ring road to traverse 6 LGAs – Fubara. ﻿

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has said his administration would be signing the contract for the construction of the single biggest project that will be undertaken by any State in Nigeria.

He said that investors across various sectors were excited and ready for the derivable benefits.Governor Fubara made this known on Tuesday, shortly after inspecting deplorable sections of Degema Street, Harbour Road and Reclamation Road in the old Port Harcourt Township and the ascending section of the bridge connecting Dr. Peter Odili Road to Woji Town. The governor noted that the Port Harcourt Ring Road, which will traverse six local government areas, would be a legacy project that will decongest roads in the various localities within Port Harcourt and Obio/Akpor Local Government Areas.

According to him: “When all these places are opened up, people including the real estate investors, will start moving in there and businesses will open up because people have started acquiring land there. That is to tell you the importance of the road.”

