Today’s Headlines: Tinubu Will Move 70m Nigerians Out Of Poverty–Obidike, Obi Attend LP Rally In Edo

Tinubu will move 70m Nigerians out of poverty in less than six months – Obidike

Photo Credit: Vanguard

A Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Erstwhile Presidential Campaign Council member, Hon. Obidike Chukwuebuka has assured Nigerians that with the swearing in of ministers, His Excellency Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR is set to uplift over 70 million Nigerians from poverty.

Hon. Obidike stated that moving Nigerians out of poverty is a multifaceted and complex issue that requires a comprehensive approach and President Tinubu has taken measures to eradicate poverty from Nigeria through the appointment of competent patriots with character and capacity as Ministers of the federal Republic.

He stated that President Tinubu is increasing investment in the agricultural sector, providing subsidies and support to farmers to boost local food production, create employment opportunities, and improve food security. He moved that developing the agricultural sector can drastically reduce poverty, as a considerable portion of Nigerians rely on agriculture for their livelihood. Investing in irrigation infrastructure, mechanization, modern farming techniques, and providing access to credit for farmers can enhance productivity and increase incomes.

He further explained that Asiwaju is committed to enhancing the quality and accessibility of education which is crucial for breaking the cycle of poverty which includes students loans, providing scholarships and incentives for students from low-income backgrounds with emphasis on vocational and technical education to equip individuals with marketable skills.

Obi, ex-NBA president attend LP rally in Edo

Photo Credit: Punch paper

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 General Elections, Peter Obi, and former Nigerian Bar Association president, Olumide Akpata, have joined hundreds of members of the party for a mega rally ahead of the local government elections in Edo State.

Photo Credit: Google

Obi arrived at the Edo Baptist Convention Ground in Benin City where the event is being held around 1:30 pm

He was also accompanied by Akpata, who recently joined the party after the completion of his tenure as NBA president.

Wike receives loud applause after introduction as ‘minister-designate from great Rivers state’

Photo Credit: The Cable

Nyesom Wike, immediate past governor of Rivers state, received the loudest ovation during the swearing-in of ministers-designate at the banquet hall of the presidential villa.

It all began when event compere Ajuri Ngelale, who is the special adviser to the president on media and publicity, introduced Wike as “minister-designate from the great Rivers state”.

A loud ovation and raucous laughter erupted in the hall afterwards, as Wike tried to suppress a smile.

Behind Wike, Yahaya Bello, governor of Kogi, led the cheerleaders as the minister-designate took a bow as his citation was read.

Isese: I don’t know which court issued Talolorun’s arrest warrant, says Kwara PPRO

Photo Credit: Punch paper

The Police Public Relations Officer, Kwara State Command, SP Okasanmi Ajayi, has said that the command has no idea which court issued the warrant to arrest popular Isese activist Adegbola Abdulazeez, aka Talolorun.

Ajayi, while responding on behalf of the state’s commissioner of police Ebunoluwa Rotimi Adelesi, debunked claims by Araba Agbaye of the International Council For Ifa Religion, Ifa priest Owolabi Aworeni, that the command connived with Muslim clerics in the state to arrest Talolorun.

“I can tell you confidently that the police were issued a warrant by a competent court of jurisdiction directing the police to arrest that person (Talolorun),” he said.

Talolorun was on August 17 arraigned before a magistrate court in Ilorin and was further remanded till October 5th.

Ministers swearing-in: Umahi, Keyamo sworn in as works, ation minister

Photo Credit: Vanguard

David Umahi (Ebonyi) and Festus Keyamo (Delta), have been sworn-in as the Minister of Works and Minsister of Ation and Aersospace Development respectively.

The oath of office was administered by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Olukayode Ariwoola.

After their oath of office, they shook hands with President Bola Tinubu.

The inauguration of the 45 confirmed ministers-designate is currently holding at the Conference Centre of the State House, Abuja.

The ministers-designate were being sworn-in according to their respective state of origin.

The event comes less than a week after President Bola Tinubu released the portfolios for the ministerial nominees, which had former Rivers state, governor Nyesom Wike as the Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and Festus Keyamo as Minister of Ation.

Other ministers include Wale Edun (Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy), Adegboyega Oyetola (Transportation), David Umahi (Works), Festus Keyamo (Ation and Aerospace Development), and Betta Edu (Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alletion).

Ngongwrite (

)