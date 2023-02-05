Today’s Headlines Tinubu Will Do Well As President—Buhari, El-Rufai Can’t Speak For The North—Bafarawa

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Tinubu Will Do Well As President—Buhari

The President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), has declared that the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, will perform well if elected president.

Source: Punch paper

He made this declaration in Lafia, the Nasarawa State capital, on Saturday, at the APC presidential campaign rally in the glare of thousands of supporters.

Sunday PUNCH reports that there have been rumours of bad blood between the President and Tinubu stemming from recent statements by the latter, which suggested that there might be sabotage from the Presidency against his (Tinubu) presidential ambition with the recent fuel scarcity and naira redesign.

Photos Credit: Google

El-Rufai Can’t Speak For The North—Bafarawa

Former Sokoto State governor and chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, Attahiru Bafarawa, has expressed sadness over comments made by the Kaduna State Governor Nasiru El Rufa’ that there are no elders left in northern Nigeria.

Source: Punch paper

Bafarawa described the comment as an affront to the North, adding that it was unpleasant for El-Rufai to categorise all as bad eggs, insisting that there were good ones.

The former governor was reacting to the Kaduna State governor’s comment in his interview with the British Broadcasting Corporation.

El-Rufai had alleged that there were some elements sabotaging their party, the All Progressives Congress, under the guise of new naira notes so that they won’t win the 2023 general elections.

2023: CAN hails President Buhari’s free, fair poll promise

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Kaduna State Chapter, has expressed delight with President Muhammadu Buhari’s insistence that this year’s elections must be free, fair and devoid of vote buying.

Source: Daily Post

CAN also observed that the 10-day extension of the deadline for the old currency to lose its legal tender status by Mr President is a step in the right direction.

Rev. John Joseph Hayab, Kaduna State CAN chairman, in a statement said, “The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Kaduna State Chapter wishes to salute President Buhari for insisting that the 2023 elections must be free and devoid of vote buying. We also like to thank the President for the 10 days extension of the deadline for the old currency to lose its legal tender status.”

Peter Obi: Your statement very offensive, stop denigrating Nollywood actors – AGN slams El-Rufai

The Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), has hit out at Kaduna State governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, over his recent interview on TVC.

El-Rufai had described Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), as a Nollywood actor.

Source: Daily Post

He also dismissed Obi’s popularity, saying the former Anambra State governor would only get votes in the South-East and some parts of South-South.

WaterGo (

)